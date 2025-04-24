4 WWE Superstars Bayley could end up with for her desired romantic angle

WWE has an absolutely stacked roster, especially when it comes to the women's division. Big names such as Tiffany Stratton, Rhea Ripley, Bianca Belair, IYO SKY, Stephanie Vaquer, and Giulia, among others, dominate RAW, SmackDown, and NXT.

One of the biggest stars in the company and most tenured is Bayley. The Role Model is a multi-time World champion who has held gold on all three brands of the Stamford-based promotion. She has also won the Elimination Chamber and the Royal Rumble. While the 35-year-old has done nearly everything there is to do, there is one thing that The Role Model has never had a chance to be part of before. She would like to be part of an onscreen romantic angle of some kind before her career is over.

There is no indicator as to whom Bayley could have an on-screen relationship with, but there are several stars in World Wrestling Entertainment who could work. This article will take a look at four names who could play that role with The Role Model:

#4. She could have a relationship with Damian Priest in WWE

Damian Priest is a top star on WWE Friday Night SmackDown. Not only has he held mid-card gold and tag team gold, but Priest is a former World Heavyweight Champion.

The Archer of Infamy had a big night at WWE WrestleMania Sunday. He went one-on-one with Drew McIntyre in a Sin City Street Fight. The two put on a heck of a match, but in the end, Drew stood tall.

Bayley and Damian Priest don't have much of an on-screen dynamic. With that being said, Bayley has expressed her love for Damian in the past. It wouldn't be a stretch for that dynamic to be expanded upon and explored on television.

#3. Otis has had a few relationships or teased romantic relationships

Otis is a former WWE RAW Tag Team Champion. While he has had several tag team partners throughout his career, he's also found solo success, winning the Money in the Bank briefcase in 2020.

The big man is currently part of the stable Alpha Academy with Akira Tozawa and Maxxine Dupri. Early on, Maxxine and Otis had teased a romantic angle, but WWE has since pulled back on that somewhat. He also notably had an onscreen relationship with Mandy Rose and even teased one with Lash Legend.

Given Otis' history in the company as a 'ladies man,' it isn't unrealistic that the star could form a bond with Bayley. Otis and Bayley being romantically involved would be a very unique dynamic, but also one that could be a lot of fun.

#2. Ricky Saints and Bayley are good friends in real life

Ricky Saints is a former All Elite Wrestling star who signed with WWE this year and performs on NXT currently. He was often seen as one of the most underutilized and underappreciated performers during his run in AEW.

The former Ricky Starks has already found a lot of success in WWE. He won the NXT North American Championship almost immediately upon joining the company. He then later successfully retained the gold at Stand & Deliver.

Saints and Bayley are known to be good friends away from the ring. In fact, The Role Model even dated Ricky's former tag team partner Aaron Solo. The two linking up in World Wrestling Entertainment as an on-screen couple could certainly make sense, and it might be more natural given their real-life friendship.

#1. Fans used to think Finn Balor and Bayley were in a relationship

Finn Balor is one of the top stars on Monday Night RAW. Since joining WWE, he has held the Universal Championship, mid-card gold, tag team gold, and the NXT Championship. He nearly captured the Intercontinental Title again at WrestleMania 41.

The former Universal Champion is currently part of The Judgment Day alongside Liv Morgan, Raquel Rodriguez, Carlito, Dominik Mysterio, and JD McDonagh. However, there is a belief that he might leave the group soon. There has been tension between The Prince and the rest of the members for quite some time now.

Bayley and Finn Balor are also friends outside of the ring. In fact, for years, fans believed that the two were in a real-life relationship due to how they acted off-screen and at live events. While they seemingly weren't ever really a couple, they could pretend to be one on-screen.

