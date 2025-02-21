WWE veteran signed to company reacts to AEW's influence; has a message for Tony Khan

A WWE veteran who is signed with the Stamford-based company has spoken positively about Tony Khan. He also had a message for AEW and its influence on the wrestling world.

There are a lot of wrestling veterans that look at Tony Khan with a not-so-favorable outlook and most of the time, they have their reasons. However, one name that seems quite the opposite is that of Mick Foley's. The hardcore legend known for his extreme matches has spoken about AEW and said that they put on great wrestling matches.

He also thanked Tony Khan for raising the remuneration of pro wrestlers, which has enabled them to earn what they rightfully deserve across the board, including WWE, for putting their bodies on the line. Speaking with Monopoly Events, Foley said:

“I think they’ve been really important in raising the remuneration that wrestlers receive. I’m not saying this out of any disrespect, but WWE is to me in its own league, but I’m really grateful for AEW. They have great matches on a regular basis, and without them, the WWE Superstars would not be making that they deserve. So thank you, Tony Khan.” [H/T: Fightful]

Check out Foley's comments in the video below:

WWE legend Mick Foley namedrops Darby Allin and Jon Moxley

Mick Foley was known for his extreme style of wrestling. In his prime, he was involved in matches that would have the fans on the edge of their seats.

AEW also has a few characters like him, namely Darby Allin and Jon Moxley. In the same interview, Foley spoke about how he could have had great matches with the duo.

“Oh yeah. Yeah, sure... well not just a hardcore deathmatch, but I could've torn it down with Darby Allin in a regular match. When it comes to that wild stuff, Jon Moxley and I could have torn it down,” Foley said.

It undoubtedly would have been quite something to see the legendary Mick Foley take on names like Jon Moxley and Darby Allin.

