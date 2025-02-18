"Could have torn it down" - Mick Foley names Jon Moxley and top AEW star as his current dream opponents

Jon Moxley is the reigning AEW World Champion. Before reaching superstardom, the former Dean Ambrose of WWE had a viral confrontation with Mick Foley, but the two were unfortunately never able to wrestle. Foley has now opened up on what would have happened between the two brawlers, while naming another top AEW star as his other dream opponent.

Ad

Mrs. Foley's Baby Boy was confronted by The Purveyor of Violence in 2012 while the latter was a WWE developmental talent in FCW. Moxley had an issue with Foley inspiring a generation of imitators that were ruining the business. This was supposed to lead to a match, but Foley couldn't get medically cleared. The hardcore grapplers later had a few interactions on WWE TV, but nothing major occurred.

According to The Hardcore Icon, Foley vs. Moxley would have torn the house down, along with Foley vs. Darby Allin. Mick recently spoke with Monopoly Events and was asked who from WWE or AEW he thinks he could've had a great hardcore deathmatch with. The 59-year-old named The Daredevil and the leader of The Death Riders from Tony Khan's company.

Ad

Trending

"Oh yeah. Yeah, sure... well not just a hardcore deathmatch, but I could've torn it down with Darby Allin in a regular match. When it comes to that wild stuff, Jon Moxley and I could have torn it down," Mick Foley said. [From 1:57 to 2:10]

Top name doesn't want to enter the WWE Hall of Fame. More details HERE.

Ad

Foley last wrestled in the 2012 Royal Rumble. His last singles match was a Last Man Standing win over Ric Flair on TNA Impact in October 2010.

Jon Moxley to defend his title at AEW Revolution

AEW will present its sixth annual Revolution PPV on Sunday, March 9 from the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles. Below is the updated lineup:

Pre-show Match: "Big Boom!" AJ vs. TBA

"Big Boom!" AJ vs. TBA Steel Cage Match: Will Ospreay vs. Kyle Fletcher

Will Ospreay vs. Kyle Fletcher International Championship: Orange Cassidy or Roderick Strong or Konosuke Takeshita (c) vs. Kenny Omega

Orange Cassidy or Roderick Strong or Konosuke Takeshita (c) vs. Kenny Omega World Championship: Jon Moxley (c) vs. Cope

Ad

Orange Cassidy vs. Roderick Strong will take place on Wednesday's Dynamite. The winner will then challenge Konosuke Takeshita for the International Championship next week, with the champion going on to Revolution to defend against Kenny Omega.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback