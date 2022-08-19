"Really bothered me" - WWE veteran slams Billy Gunn segment on AEW Dynamite

This week's Dynamite episode apparently showcased a glaring problem with AEW, according to WWE Hall of Famer Bully Ray.

On the latest edition of the Wednesday night show, the Gunn Club fell apart as Austin and Colten Gunn revealed their true plans. After weeks of persistent efforts by Stokely Hathaway, the two young stars joined his side and attacked their father, Billy Gunn.

Surprisingly, The Acclaimed ran in to save their former partner. After putting an end to the beatdown, Anthony Bowens took the initiative to seemingly bury the hatchet, reuniting with Billy.

Speaking about the segment on the Busted Open podcast, Bully Ray expressed concern over how the scene played out. The WWE veteran pointed out a particular aspect the promotion needs to address.

"One of the things that AEW can try to do a better job of, is letting things breathe, and while they breathe make more sense. The Gunn Club segment last night really bothered me 'cause I don't know why Billy Gunn would just be back on his feet celebrating with The Acclaimed when his two sons just turned on him. But they didn't even let that breathe," said Ray. (35:15 - 35:42)

As of now, it remains to be seen how the storyline progresses after the shocking betrayal.

Austin Gunn sent an ominous message following the betrayal on AEW Dynamite

After this week's massive turn of events, Austin Gunn took to Twitter to solidify his stance.

The member of the now-former Gunn Club made it very clear what Colten and he wanted to do next, as they unabashedly severed all ties to their father.

"Billy Gunn is dead to us #AEWDynamite," Austin wrote.

With The Acclaimed inserting themselves back into the scene, fans can expect to see Billy Gunn confront his sons sometime in the future.

