"What the f**k?" - WWE veteran blasts Chris Jericho's match on AEW Dynamite Road Rager

Former WWE manager Jim Cornette recently criticized the hair-versus-hair match between Chris Jericho and Ortiz last week on AEW Dynamite.

Jericho and Ortiz pushed themselves to the limit during the match and tried their best not to be embarrassed by becoming bald. In the end, the Wizard pulled another one up his sleeve as "Fuego Del Sol" helped him score the win. The masked superstar was later revealed as Sammy Guevara, who was then reunited with his mentor.

After the match, Ortiz promptly shaved his dreadlocks using a scissor and a razor, while challenging Jericho for Blood and Guts. Speaking about this match on The Jim Cornette Experience, the former WWE manager thought the match didn't make sense.

"What the f**k? Why do that to somebody? Okay, I mean even if he wanted to shave his head, sit down and walk through this, okay, how can it make sense? How can we build to this? How can we have a main event on the TV show where a baby face doesn't look stupid?" [from 7:08 - 7:29]

Cornette also indicated that the barber who was in the ring should've done the job of cutting Ortiz's hair.

Former WWE manager Jim Cornette slammed AEW for having "random ideas"

During the same episode, Jim Cornette noticed how fans didn't really see Ortiz's head shaved when the latter ran to the ring to stop a JAS assault, this time with his head completely bald.

The former WWE personality then proceeded to lambast AEW by saying they were just creating random stuff and that no one would call them out about their problems.

"Nobody knows how this works. They [AEW] just come up with random ideas and nobody's walking through it to tell them the problems. They're gonna manifest themselves," he added. [from 8:32 - 8:43]

With the hair versus hair match now done, the two groups led by Jericho and Kingston have set their sights on Blood and Guts. As the days get closer to the event, it will be interesting to see what the stipulations will be for their upcoming match-up on June 29th.

