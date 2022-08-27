"Would be a disaster" - WWE veteran suggests AEW star Wardlow isn't experienced enough (Exclusive)

Former WWE manager Dutch Mantell has suggested that AEW star Wardlow isn't experienced enough.

Speaking on the latest edition of Sportskeeda Wrestling's Smack Talk, Mantell also discussed the possibility of a match between Wardlow and Satnam Singh.

The reigning TNT Champion's latest title defense saw him beat Ryan Nemeth on the latest episode of Rampage. However, he is expected to defend his title against Jay Lethal once again, who at Battle of the Belts III was unable to dethrone Mr. Mayhem.

Amid the feud between Wardlow and Lethal, AEW has also teased the possibility of a potential match between the TNT Champion and Satnam Singh.

However, Mantell isn't keen on the idea of a showdown between the two and thinks it would be a."disaster".

"No, I think that would be a disaster. I really do because the guy's greener than grass. Wardlow's not that experienced. You gotta watch putting those guys together like that. I mean, unless you wanna go spend two days in a gym with them. Just to get three or four minutes out. They could actually hurt each other physically but if people see this they would say, 'Damn, these guys are the sh*ts.' You try to hide all that stuff from them," said Dutch Mantell. [From 58:33 to 59:12]

Mantell also claimed that the sheer size of Satnam Singh would be enough to sell the match. But he isn't confident regarding the potential outcome of the actual bout.

"Just the sheer size of the big Indian guy is enough to sell the match but I don't know what quality it would be," added Dutch Mantell. [From 59:29 to 59:37]

Dutch Mantell was more impressed with Powerhouse Hobbs compared to Wardlow from AEW Rampage

On the recent episode of AEW Rampage, both Powerhouse Hobbs and Wardlow were involved in squash matches.

Speaking on the same topic, Dutch Mantell claimed that he was more impressed by Hobbs' outing compared to Wardlow's bout against Ryan Nemeth.

"I liked Hobbs because Hobbs went in there and beat the cr*p out of him. Wardlow played with him. I thought he hurt him when he put him down with that third powerbomb because he put him down right on his bu**, which can hurt. But I liked Hobbs, Hobbs' match better than I did Wardlow. I don't know where that's gonna go. I would hate to see Wardlow and that big guy [Satnam Singh]," said Mantell. [From 57:48 to 58:18]

Wardlow will be in action at AEW All Out 2022 when he teams up with FTR to face Jay Lethal and Motor City Machine Guns.

All Out pay-per-view is set to take place on September 4, 2022, at the Now Arena in Chicago.

