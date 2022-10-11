"They can do it if they try" - WWE veteran surprisingly praises Blackpool Combat Club member for his match on AEW Dynamite

Wrestling veteran Jim Cornette has praised Jon Moxley's Blackpool Combat Club stablemate Wheeler Yuta following his match against MJF on AEW Dynamite.

Yuta and MJF have been feuding for a couple of weeks. The two recently collided in singles action and reignited their iconic rivalry from the independent circuit.

Speaking on the Jim Cornette Experience, Cornette praised AEW for opening the show with the best match of the night featuring Yuta and MJF:

"They led again with the best match on the program and this not only was the best match on the program. They can do it if they try, this was an example of what I was talking about all along. Smart workers, excellent workers, people that know what they are doing in the business. They work with people of different levels with different fashion," said Jim Cornette [0:01-0:32]

Great match to start things off tonight. I am surprised we didn't see Private Party end up splitting off from RUSH/Andrade but I can see them saving that for a future segment. Blackpool Combat Club gets the win over Private Party & RUSH to kick off #AEWRampage Great match to start things off tonight. I am surprised we didn't see Private Party end up splitting off from RUSH/Andrade but I can see them saving that for a future segment. Blackpool Combat Club gets the win over Private Party & RUSH to kick off #AEWRampage.Great match to start things off tonight. I am surprised we didn't see Private Party end up splitting off from RUSH/Andrade but I can see them saving that for a future segment. https://t.co/7Sn3omICcy

Jim Cornette recently spoke about Blackpool Combat Club member Jon Moxley re-signing with AEW

Jon Moxley recently re-signed with AEW and will remain with the company for 5 more years.

Jim Cornette recently spoke about the current AEW World Champion re-signing with his home promotion. Speaking on the Jim Cornette Experience:

“In this case, I’m not questioning [Jon] Moxley’s motives because in all honesty, I can’t imagine they [WWE] would want his a** back after seeing what he’s been doing lately and what he enjoys doing,” said Cornette.

Cornette further added that Tony Khan realized that the Blackpool Combat Club memebr working on the independent circuit might not be a good idea on a long-term basis:

“A key phrase in that, I believe, in that press release was ‘will wrestle exclusively for AEW and its international partners," added Cornette. "I think Tony [Khan] has finally smartened up, and that’s probably what the hold-up of the contract was now that we think about it even further. Tony’s smartened up and rerealized that this guy is going to work on every garbage wrestling show he can for his jollies,” he added.

Moxley will defend the AEW World Championship against Hangman Adam Page next.

