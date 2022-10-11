"I can't imagine they would want his a** back" - WWE veteran speculates on the real reason behind Jon Moxley re-signing with AEW

WWE legend Jim Cornette has weighed in with a possible reason as to why Jon Moxley has chosen to sign a new deal with AEW rather than hearing out offers from other companies.

It was announced on October 7th, 2022 that Moxley had re-signed with AEW, committing himself to the company until 2027. On top of this, he was also officially given a coaching role backstage to help mentor younger talent.

Moxley had briefly worked throughout the summer without a contract. Now that he has signed one, he is exclusive to AEW and their international partners, which includes NJPW and AAA, however, he is yet to work for the latter.

WrestlePurists @WrestlePurists AEW just sent out a press release stating that Jon Moxley has signed a 5-year contract extension with the company AEW just sent out a press release stating that Jon Moxley has signed a 5-year contract extension with the company https://t.co/VQrA0Nk6HC

But Jim Cornette thinks he may have re-signed for a different reason. Speaking on the latest episode of the "Jim Cornette Experience," he speculated that maybe Jon Moxley re-signed with AEW because WWE didn't want him back:

“In this case, I’m not questioning [Jon] Moxley’s motives because in all honesty, I can’t imagine they [WWE] would want his a** back after seeing what he’s been doing lately and what he enjoys doing,” sad Cornette. [4:51-5:03]

Cornette also emphasized the importance of being exclusive to AEW, stating that he believes Tony Khan has decided that having Moxley work for companies like GCW isn't a good thing long-term:

“A key phrase in that, I believe, in that press release was ‘will wrestle exclusively for AEW and its international partners," added Cornette. "I think Tony [Khan] has finally smartened up, and that’s probably what the hold-up of the contract was now that we think about it even further. Tony’s smartened up and rerealized that this guy is going to work on every garbage wrestling show he can for his jollies.” [5:05-5:35]

Jon Moxley lost one of his world championships over the weekend

Jon Moxley won the AEW World Championship for a third-time at the "Grand Slam" edition of Dynamite. He once again became a double champion, as he was already the reigning GCW World Champion.

However, his reign came to an end at GCW's "Fight Club" event on October 8th 2022. He was defeated by Nick Gage, who would have been forced to retire had he lost the match.

Drain Loves The Acclaimed. ✂️ @DrainBamager In storyline, MJF just sent Stokely Hathaway and W. Morrissey to take out Jon Moxley at the GCW show. In storyline, MJF just sent Stokely Hathaway and W. Morrissey to take out Jon Moxley at the GCW show. https://t.co/kWDwdq11SL

The ending did come with some shenanigans, as Stokely Hathaway and W. Morrissey were involved in the finish. Morrissey in particular put Mox through a pane of glass.

His reign lasted 399 days, with successful defenses over the likes of Blake Christian, Homicide, and Effy among others. Thanks to AEW's The Firm, he now has just one world championship.

