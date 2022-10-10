Jon Moxley was reportedly a 'free agent' before re-signing with AEW; possible reason why he didn't want WWE return

AEW World Champion Jon Moxley pledged his future to the company over the weekend by signing a brand-new deal that will keep him All Elite until 2027, but there was a point where he wasn't exactly part of the roster.

According to Fightful Select, Moxley was apparently working without a contract in AEW while a new contract was in the works. It's not exactly clear how long he was working on a handshake agreement, but there was a period during the summer when he was technically a free agent.

However, Moxley is no longer on a handshake agreement and has not only committed himself to AEW, but has also agreed to take on a coaching/mentor role for younger talent backstage.

Sportskeeda Wrestling @SKWrestling_ Jon Moxley has signed a contract extension with #AEW that also includes an expanded role in coaching & mentorship. Jon Moxley has signed a contract extension with #AEW that also includes an expanded role in coaching & mentorship. https://t.co/INGVe1pdh4

Dave Meltzer of Wrestling Observer Radio also weighed in with his thoughts on Jon Moxley's situation and claimed that a WWE return was never on the cards for the current AEW World Champion, who wanted any and all speculation of a WWE return squashed as quickly as possible.

"[Jon Moxley] doesn’t wanna go to WWE. Doesn’t wanna put on the facade of going to WWE to, you know, play both sides against each other and make more money. He doesn’t want people speculating he’s going to WWE. He wants all speculation over, and he’s with AEW for 5 more years." (H/T PWMania).

Meltzer also stated that Moxley feels like the place to be if he wants to carve out a legacy as the best professional wrestler in the world is AEW and New Japan Pro Wrestling, which is another perk in his new contract.

"He ended up really liking AEW and now, his thing is to be like be happy and to make a legacy and to be the best professional wrestler that he could be. And he feels that to be the best pro wrestler that he can be and have the best matches, the place is to be is AEW and NJPW. He’s not going to WWE. And it’s not that Tony’s gonna release him to WWE, either; and he had a good understanding with Tony Khan.” (H/T PWMania)

Jon Moxley is still set to walk into his hometown as the AEW World Champion

MJF's poker chip is still a looming doom cloud over Jon Moxley right now, with the AEW World Champion knowing that the Salt of the Earth could cash in his title opportunity at any moment.

However, that hasn't happened yet, which means Mox is still on course to walk into his hometown of Cincinnati, Ohio, as the AEW World Champion, where he will make his first defense as a three-time champion.

His opponent will be former AEW World Champion Hangman Page, a man Jon Moxley has not faced in singles competition so far in his entire career.

The two men have only crossed paths twice in AEW, once on the October 16th, 2019, edition of Dynamite in a tag team match, where Moxley teamed up with PAC to take on Page and Kenny Omega.

The other time was in the casino ladder match on the "2nd Anniversary" edition of Dynamite in 2021, where Page returned to the company as the Joker. Coincidentally, both matches took place in Philadelphia, with Hangman winning both of them.

Who will walk out of Tuesday Night Dynamite as the AEW World Champion? Let us know who you think in the comments section down below!

A legend has pointed out the issue with the White Rabbit storyline here

Poll : 0 votes