"Makes sense" - WWE veteran takes an amusing dig at recent AEW title match in Tony Khan's promotion

Former WWE personality Eric Bischoff has taken a cheeky shot at Tony Khan and AEW for a recent title match that took place on Dynamite.

The match in question was the recent TNT Championship bout, where champion Wardlow made quick work of his challenger Tony Nese to retain his title.

Despite the contest being for the TNT Championship, it took place on Dynamite, which airs on the TBS network every week. Meanwhile, Bischoff pointed out the contrasting booking and poked fun at the promotion via Twitter.

"TNT Championship title defense on TBS? Makes sense," said @EBischoff.

Eric Bischoff @EBischoff TNT Championship title defense on TBS? Makes sense. TNT Championship title defense on TBS? Makes sense.

While Bischoff does have a point, digging into the statistics, it appears that the TNT Championship has been defended on each network an equal amount of times. Eight defenses have taken place on TBS and eight on TNT, with one interim TNT title match being contested on the Wednesday night show.

AEW has booked both the TNT and TBS Championships on both networks

Due to the fact that AEW doesn't have a brand split like WWE, the championships are defended across all of its programming, including Dynamite and Rampage.

While the TNT Championship has remained mostly on its home network, less can be said for the TBS Championship, currently held by Jade Cargill.

At the time of writing, there have been a total of twelve TBS Championship matches, including the tournament final that took place on the first episode of Dynamite in 2022.

Out of these twelve bouts, only five have taken place on TBS, with the other seven matches taking place on either Rampage on TNT (four) or on pay-per-view (three).

While there isn't a strict rule for either one of these titles, do you think they should be exclusive to a specific show? Let us know in the comments section down below.

What is the future of Control Your Narrative after Braun Strowman's WWE return? Find out here

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Pratik Singh