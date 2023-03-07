WWE veteran teases Kenny Omega's immediate AEW future after Revolution loss

Former AEW World Champion Kenny Omega can now be considered a former World Trios Champion following the Revolution pay-per-view, but what is next for the Best Bout Machine?

Kenny Omega and The Young Bucks were defeated by the House of Black at Revolution, ending their second reign as AEW World Trios Champions at 53 days.

But what is next for Omega? The "Invisible Hand" Don Callis has had his say on social media, with the former WWE personality sending out a strong message to the rest of the AEW roster.

"Our focus is back. Be afraid," tweeted @TheDonCallis.

Kenny Omega has not had a singles match in AEW since returning from injury in August 2022 due to his focus on the trios division. Still, one thing is for certain, if the Best Bout Machine wants to get back in the World Championship picture, everyone should sit up and take notice.

Kenny Omega still has one championship he can claim as his own

Unlike The Young Bucks, who are now beltless following AEW Revolution, Kenny Omega can still consider himself a champion as he is still the reigning IWGP United States Champion.

Omega beat Will Ospreay for the title at New Japan Pro Wrestling's Wrestle Kingdom 17 event on January 4, with the match already being seen as the best match of 2023.

B Mack @MILANO_MOBBBB



We're getting Kenny Omega vs Jeff Cobb Soon. Confirmed: Jeff Cobb Stated in a NEW backstage Promo that he will be seeing Kenny Omega in AEWWe're getting Kenny Omega vs Jeff Cobb Soon. #AEWDynamite Confirmed: Jeff Cobb Stated in a NEW backstage Promo that he will be seeing Kenny Omega in AEWWe're getting Kenny Omega vs Jeff Cobb Soon. #AEWDynamite https://t.co/ERZpRsgJlD

At the time of writing, there has been no official announcement as to when Omega will defend the title again, or who his next opponent will be since he no longer works full-time with NJPW. However, the "New Year's Dash" event on January 5 may have hinted as to who is next for Omega.

Will Ospreay's stablemate Jeff Cobb made his intentions known at the event as he not only has his eye on the IWGP United States Championship, but that he will see Omega in AEW very soon.

Do you think Omega will face Jeff Cobb in AEW? Let us know in the comments section down below!

Cody Rhodes gave us the scoop about his promo war with Roman Reigns where Dusty was mentioned here

Poll : 0 votes