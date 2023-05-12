WWE veteran thinks AEW has finally overcome the "biggest" problem with its booking

A WWE veteran recently praised an AEW storyline after this week's Dynamite.

Tony Khan's roster is considered one of the most star-studded in the business, with the likes of Bryan Danielson and Jon Moxley among its ranks. However, the storylines have often been a target of criticism. This week's twist of Don Callis betraying Kenny Omega has shocked fans in a good way.

Speaking on the Busted Open podcast, WWE veteran Bully Ray praised the well-structured storyline:

"I was very happy that they allowed it to breathe," Ray said. "That's been your biggest pet peeve about AEW since day one. It seems like they go from one thing to another so quickly that you're not allowed to fully take it in and digest it. And last night, I was able to emotionally invest in what Don Callis did. Emotionally invest in his turn, look at people's faces." (H/T: WrestlingInc)

A WWE Hall of Famer has also criticized AEW storylines

Tony Khan's booking decisions have also received criticism from Eric Bischoff.

Speaking in an interview with Sportskeeda's Riju Dasgupta, the WWE Hall of Famer slammed AEW for its creative decisions:

"I think AEW has lost ground. They have lost a lot of goodwill with their audience. I think the audience is getting tired of the lack of creative in AEW. Their storylines are horrible, if they even exist. What passes for a storyline in AEW might pass for a storyline amongst a bunch of 8 year olds or 10 year olds. But in terms of a legitimate compelling story that progresses and builds and evolves in a compelling way that people keep coming back and the audience keeps growing, it's non-existent in AEW. It's a mess." (15:00 - 15:47)

As of now, it remains to be seen what is next for the Jacksonville-based promotion in the coming months.

