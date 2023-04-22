WWE veteran says Tony Khan potentially booking top AEW storyline "scares" him (Exclusive) 

AEW may be on the verge of having one of their top stars return, as it seems increasingly likely that CM Punk will be back in the promotion sooner rather than later. While this will excite most fans, Vince Russo has expressed wariness about how Tony Khan will handle such a big storyline.

CM Punk's position in AEW has been speculated ever since his last appearance in the promotion at All Out 2022. However, the latest reports suggest that Punk could make his way back to Tony Khan's company as early as June.

Teffo @Teffo_01 NEW CM PUNK COUNTDOWN:

57 days left! NEW CM PUNK COUNTDOWN: 57 days left! https://t.co/dQD0tcgRIq

According to Vince Russo, Punk's return storyline needs to be masterfully handled — a task he has little confidence in Tony Khan successfully completing. Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's Wrestling With Russo, the veteran writer stated the following:

"I have all the faith in the world in CM Punk. [...] He's done this before. He knows what he's doing, okay. I have all the confidence in the world, but the one thing that scares me is if Tony Khan tried to steer people in any way and tried to create a story from this — I think it will be atrocious." [From 14:16 to 14:47]

Russo doubled down on his sentiments:

"Since AEW has been up and running, Tony Khan has not shown me that he is capable of writing one single story." [From 14:50 to 15:00]

Whether you agree or disagree with Russo on this point, it's hard to deny that CM Punk's eventual return will shake up the wrestling world one way or another.

CM Punk is yet to make amends with top AEW stars

With CM Punk's return to AEW seemingly imminent, there has been much speculation about whether The Second City Saint has buried the hatchet with some of the stars he fell out with.

According to a report by the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, The Voice of the Voiceless has yet to make amends with two stars involved in the 'Brawl Out' fiasco — The Young Bucks.

The report details that Punk has not contacted Matt and Nick Jackson, but also that the former AEW World Champion has been told not to reach out to the brothers.

WrestlePurists @WrestlePurists CM Punk has not apologized or attempted to make any direct amends to the Young Bucks, although those close to him said that’s because he’s been told not to have any contact with them and without any contact he couldn’t.



- WON CM Punk has not apologized or attempted to make any direct amends to the Young Bucks, although those close to him said that’s because he’s been told not to have any contact with them and without any contact he couldn’t.- WON https://t.co/zRVQK7RmMr

One would think that the parties involved would have to let bygones be bygones if they are going to work together in the promotion, but only time will tell if that is going to be the case.

