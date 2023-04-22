WWE veteran thinks Tony Khan should give controversial AEW star an ultimatum before bringing him back

A WWE veteran recently provided some advice for the AEW President Tony Khan regarding a major talent.

Tony Khan is known to provide significantly more creative freedom than WWE. The All Elite President is also very friendly with his roster, unlike Vince McMahon. While this seems to be a good thing at the surface level, Dutch Mantell believes that it has led to Tony lacking authority.

Speaking on the Storytime with Dutch Mantell podcast, the WWE veteran claimed that the top stars in AEW have a heavy influence over Tony Khan. However, Mantell wants Tony to lay down the law when it comes to bringing CM Punk back:

"These guys, they can get him [Tony Khan], what I think, they can get him behind the scenes and literally talk him into anything... But when he needs Punk and the feelings are hurt, that's when he needs to be a boss and set 'em all down and say, 'Hey ya'll gonna have to come together, or otherwise...' And I would tell Punk, 'You're gonna have to fix this.' I'd give him a week to fix it. If he didn't fix it, then I'd move on." (26:45 - 27:31)

The WWE veteran also commented on Jeff Hardy's return to AEW

While the Charismatic Enigma's return was appreciated by a large number of fans, Dutch Mantell thinks he should have served more jail time.

Jeff Hardy was charged with DUI last year, leading to him serving 38 days in prison, among other penalties. Speaking on the same episode of Storytime with Dutch Mantell podcast, Mantell stated his belief that Jeff Hardy was not going to give up drinking:

"When somebody tells you who they are, believe them. Jeff Hardy is not going to stop drinking. He may, but he has shown us in the past that he's not gonna stop. And he still goes out, he's still drinking. Now when they arrest him which may be after he has killed somebody or himself, they'll say, well we tried to do the best we can. People like that need to be put away for a while." (14:35 - 15:10)

Drainmaker 🌧️ 💵 @DrainBamager This is how Isiah Kassidy greeted Jeff Hardy backstage after Dynamite. LMFAO. This is how Isiah Kassidy greeted Jeff Hardy backstage after Dynamite. LMFAO. https://t.co/AW6ykqUrZo

What Jeff Hardy's next move will be is yet to be revealed.

