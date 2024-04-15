WWE veteran thinks Tony Khan is still relying on CM Punk to sell AEW (Exclusive)

A certain WWE Hall of Famer has just commented on the entire CM Punk and Jack Perry backstage footage fiasco and whether AEW has used The Straight Edge Superstar for a ratings push despite not being in the promotion anymore. The Hall of Famer in question would be Teddy Long.

A few days ago, The Young Bucks aired never-before-seen footage of the controversial scuffle between CM Punk and Jack Perry, which led to the Chicago native's release from the company. Storyline-wise, The Bucks wished to release this as an excuse for their poor performance against FTR at All In as they claimed they were distracted by the issue at hand, being EVPs in the company.

During the latest edition of Sportskeeda's The Wrestling Time Machine hosted by Mac Davis, Teddy Long was asked whether this entire segment was AEW feeding on CM Punk so that they could garner attention and viewership.

The veteran talked about how this could be the case, but he could not understand why they did so, knowing that they were the ones who let him go in the first place. Considering this occurred over half a year ago, Long wondered what was the point of showing this.

"Well why wouldn't he? Right now there's number two that they missed, they had him then they got let him go. Now he goes back to WWE and becomes the biggest star on that roster with all the rest of them, Drew, Roman, and everybody. So I don't understand you know what do they keep trying to do. I mean, showing the video now, what does that mean? That really doesn't do anything, unless people just want see what really happened, but I mean this thing is over and done, so I don't understand it." [1:26-1:57]

Teddy Long talks about whether the footage may change people's perspectives of CM Punk

Later in the podcast, Mac Davis and Teddy Long talked about what could come out of the release of the footage and whether this could change people's perspectives of CM Punk for the better or the worse.

Teddy Long claimed that, in the end, this was all just a ploy to draw numbers, and they were feeding people's curiosity about the issue.

"Well what they're doing to you know, everything you can use, that's a hook. So they're just trying to draw numbers, they figured that the people relayed now 'Okay we really gonna find out what happened now,' and it might not even be anything. You don't know that until you see it." [2:15-2:30]

Right now, AEW looks forward to its next pay-per-view Dynasty happening this Sunday. Seeing how successful WrestleMania weekend was, fans can look forward to another great weekend of wrestling next week.

