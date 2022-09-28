"That's not a lot of TV time" - WWE veteran against the idea of Tony Khan continuing his signing spree in AEW (Exclusive)

WWE veteran Dutch Mantell has given his thoughts on Tony Khan having so many wrestlers on his AEW roster. Mantell believes there isn't enough TV time to showcase such a large group of performers in the promotion.

AEW currently has two television shows, Dynamite on TBS and Rampage on TNT. Meanwhile, both Dark and Dark: Elevation air on YouTube, featuring up-and-coming stars of the company. Khan has signed many performers over the past year, besides acquiring all of Ring of Honor's assets in March 2022. Hence, AEW's roster is now bigger than ever, with limited TV time at their disposal.

Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's Smack Talk, Dutch Mantell detailed how AEW's vast roster works against them.

“Another thing about AEW that I think is working against them kind of; they’ve got too much talent. They got 130 talents under contract or agreement; I mean Dynamite is two hours so they have 130 talents for three hours of TV right now."

He also described the lack of television programming for the performers as a potential issue:

"Now I know they are working their way to a Ring of Honor [TV deal] but I don’t know man that’s not a lot of TV time and I don’t know who is helping Tony Khan book, but he’s got to be burnt out right now I think. I mean I don’t know how you could keep it straight.” [1:21 - 2:07]

Tony Khan seemingly hasn't slowed down with his signing spree, as he recently hired Saraya (fka Paige) to the AEW roster. She debuted at the Grand Slam edition of Dynamite to a warm reception from the audience.

Tony Khan's extensive roster could come in handy for him this week on AEW Dynamite

Nature can be extremely unpredictable at the best of times, and when it gets in the way of large-scale events, it can be extremely harmful to business. Hence, Tony Khan's extensive roster could prove extremely useful this week on Dynamite.

The AEW President recently took to Twitter to inform his employees that several roster members could miss Dynamite and Rampage this week due to the impending hurricane in Florida.

Tony Khan @TonyKhan

Anyone affected by the hurricane can take care of business at home, & we hope to see you all next week For everyone in @AEW , in case you missed our email, anyone worried about Hurricane Ian affecting your travel or home or your family life, it’s voluntary to come to tv this week.Anyone affected by the hurricane can take care of business at home, & we hope to see you all next week For everyone in @AEW, in case you missed our email, anyone worried about Hurricane Ian affecting your travel or home or your family life, it’s voluntary to come to tv this week.Anyone affected by the hurricane can take care of business at home, & we hope to see you all next week

However, that doesn't mean that the fans in attendance will get a lackluster show. This week's edition of Dynamite already has three championship bouts signed, and the promotion has also announced appearances from Saraya, MJF, and Chris Jericho.

