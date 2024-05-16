WWE veteran on Tony Khan: "If he's gonna hire Rebecca De Mone, he's clearly gonna hire Bill Goldberg"

Tony Khan has hired some of the biggest names in wrestling, and there have been rumors about Bill Goldberg joining the Jacksonville-based company. Both fans and analysts have opinions about that idea, and a WWE veteran has spoken about it on a podcast.

It all began when Bill recently said that he felt AEW, as a product, was too cheesy for him. When Tony Khan got wind of those comments, he was surprised and said on the Superstar Crossover with Josh Martinez that the former WCW World Heavyweight Champion once wanted to work with the Jacksonville-based company.

Former WCW Champion Vince Russo had some no-holds-barred comments about why the former Universal Champion has not joined AEW. The former WWE writer also weighed in on the controversy on his podcast Vince Russo's The Brand.

"First and foremost, Bill Goldberg is obviously a businessman. I guarantee you, bro, no s**t! For as long as he has been out of the business, I would like to believe that he takes three to five business calls a week. I would have to believe that, bro! If people want to get into business with Goldberg in some way, shape, or form. Obviously, he is not there!" Russo said. [From 2:20 - 3:06]

He then spoke about Tony's track record of signing big names. In the past, Khan has signed the likes of Adam Copeland and Ric Flair.

Russo added that Khan would have hired the former WWE Superstar if the latter had shown serious interest in joining the promotion. He also referenced Mercedes Mone as Rebecca De Mone, a play on her name, and said that wrestlers were milking Tony for millions of dollars.

Rebecca is the first name of WWE Women's World Champion Becky Lynch, one of the most popular female wrestlers, who is currently signed with WWE.

"We know from Tony's track record that he hires everybody. If he's gonna hire Rebecca De Mone; he's clearly gonna hire Bill Goldberg. So, I would assume it was Goldberg's decision not to go work there. I think Goldberg very, very easily could have got a deal there if he wanted to go there. But it sounds to be like all the conversations he had with Tony Khan made him feel like the company was very cheesy, otherwise, he'd be working there," he said. [From 3:07 - 3:51]

Konnan reveals what he thinks of the Tony Khan-Goldberg controversy

Wrestling veteran Konnan recently opened up about the WWE Hall of Famer not signing with the Tony Khan-led AEW and his controversial comments on the product.

Speaking on Keepin' It 100, he said:

"It's like anything else, Joe. When you're in a conversation, you don't tell the people the truth. You don't tell him, 'Oh yeah, Tony, your company's very cheesy!' He's [Goldberg] not gonna say that. Somebody asked him in an interview, and he answered it to him but not to him [Tony Khan] because most people aren't rude. I am, but most people aren't rude in front of other people!" [ 2:51 - 3:08]

It will be interesting to see if the former WCW Champion responds to Tony Khan's rebuttal in the coming days.

