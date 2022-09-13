"Tends to wander badly when public speaking" - WWE veteran explains why Tony Khan announced CM Punk's AEW World Championship vacancy in a pre-taped announcement

Jim Cornette has given his take on Tony Khan's announcement from last week's AEW Dynamite.

As the show went on the air, Khan announced that the AEW World and Trios Championships were vacated following the post-All Out controversy between CM Punk and The Elite.

Speaking on the Jim Cornette Experience, Cornette claimed that Khan tends to wander badly while speaking in public. Hence, doing his announcement on live TV wasn't going to be the best of decisions:

"It was a pre-taped announcement that Tony Khan and somebody on Twitter [went], 'Why did he come out live?' I guarantee you somebody close to him told him, 'Do not try this live Tony'. But it's too complicated between the match-ups that he had to rattle off and the fact that Tony tends to wander badly when public speaking. There's no way he could've got away by doing this live," said Cornette [0:01-0:33]

Jim Cornette suggested that Tony Khan's promotion should turn to Jim Ross for help after All Out

At the All Out media scrum, CM Punk's comments regarding The Elite reportedly caused a backstage brawl between the two parties.

According to Jim Cornette, AEW should remove wrestlers from executive positions and instead turn to Jim Ross.

Speaking on the Jim Cornette Experience, the wrestling veteran suggested that Tony Khan's company could use JR as the person in charge of talent relations:

"Bring Jim Ross in, put him in charge of talent relations, see who else is mad at who and how it can be fixed. Immediately, regardless whether they ever come back or they f**k off and go away forever, do not let the Executive Vice Presidents be Executive Vice Presidents anymore. No wrestlers with any type of office affiliation."

Tony Khan @TonyKhan

World Champion at Arthur Ashe Stadium in New York City on Wednesday September 21 in the finals of the

AEW Grand Slam Tournament of Champions



Who will make history in New York?



Tickets:

As it stands, members of The Elite, Kenny Omega, and The Young Bucks, alongside CM Punk, have been suspended from AEW.

Please credit Jim Cornette Experience and give a H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling for the transcription.

Edited by Ken Cameron