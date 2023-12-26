WWE veteran wants Chris Jericho to have the same fate as “death row inmates”

A WWE veteran has taken to social media to voice his opinion on former AEW World Champion Chris Jericho, and they didn't mince their words.

Jericho has been involved with "The Invisible Hand" Don Callis for the past few months. Chris was initially invited to join The Don Callis Family, but when Don turned on Jericho shortly before All In, the two men have been at each other's throats.

Callis has already taken Sammy Guevara away from Jericho, as well as being in the corners of Will Ospreay and Powerhouse Hobbs as they defeated the former AEW World Champion. But it seems that isn't enough for Don as he took to Twitter to say this about The Ocho:

"In certain countries it is reported that death row inmates are not told their execution date. They wake up everyday wondering if that day is their last day on earth. I wish this for Chris Jericho," tweeted @TheDonCallis.

Chris Jericho will be in action at AEW World's End, but who will be his partner?

Back at Full Gear in November, Chris Jericho and Kenny Omega defeated The Young Bucks in a match that saw them become the number one contenders for the AEW Tag Team Championships, currently held by Ricky Starks and Big Bill.

The Golden Jets were meant to get their title match at the upcoming World's End pay-per-view on December 30th, but with Kenny Omega being put on the shelf for the foreseeable future due to his diverticulitis diagnosis, things didn't look too good for Jericho.

However, on the December 23rd edition of AEW Collision, Jericho confronted Starks and Bill backstage, informing them that he would still get his shot at the gold and that he would find a different partner for the bout.

