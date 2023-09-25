WWE veteran wants Tony Khan to fine AEW official for major blunder on Dynamite: Grand Slam 

AEW Dynamite Grand Slam featured several high-profile clashes but, while fans were relatively happy with the show, Jon Moxley's injury overshadowed the event. According to a WWE veteran, Tony Khan should take action and fine referee Rick Knox.

Moxley faced Rey Fenix during last week's Grand Slam episode of Dynamite for the AEW International Championship. Unfortunately, Moxley sustained a concussion over the course of the bout, but many blame Knox for allowing the match to continue.

During a recent episode of Jim Cornette's Drive-Thru, the veteran pointed out that referees would usually get fined in these scenarios, and that it should happen with Rick Knox as well.

"Let’s talk about the referee first: he’s an idiot. In this case, referees in wrestling school are taught ‘count it like a shoot.’ God d**nit fine the referee! If a guy doesn’t kick out, if [the referee] doesn’t count it, f**k it, I don’t care if that’s the finish, the heat went on the talent for not kicking out unless they were knocked out. But the referee not counting, you can blame." (05:14 onward)

Despite suffering from the effects of his concussion, according to reports, Jon Moxley was the one who called for the end of the match to be changed, allowing Rey Fenix to win the championship.

Missed out on Saturday's AEW Collision? Catch up with the results here.

Jim Cornette also noted the AEW official's hesitation broke kayfabe

Cornette isn't the only person upset with Knox for his role in the match, as UFC legend Josh Barnett also took to social media to criticize the AEW official for not ending the match after Moxley was out.

In the same episode of Drive-Thru, Jim Cornette went on to criticize Rick Knox for continuing with the finish, despite Jon Moxley clearly being out cold.

"It was obvious Moxley was not moving, there was no late kick, there was no question ‘did he get his shoulder up?’ He didn’t move a muscle and Knox just held up because he comes from the land of Lilliputian Play Wrestling where ‘Oh, that’s not the finish and I know that’ so I’m gonna tell how many people on television that that was not the finish." (06:48 onward)

Expand Tweet

It remains to be seen if AEW President Tony Khan will take any action against Rick Knox, but at this stage, it doesn't seem to be the case. The incident might just have been waved off since Jon Moxley isn't seriously injured.

If you use any quotes in this article, please credit Jim Cornette's Drive-Thru and provide an H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling.