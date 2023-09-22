Jon Moxley reportedly changed the finish to his recent match

Jon Moxley was unfortunately injured during his recent match against Rey Fenix. Many fans criticized how the match continued while the star was injured, but according to reports, Moxley was in control.

Many directed criticism at the match's finish, which saw the official stop counting at two and allowing the bout to continue. Fenix had just delivered a piledriver to Moxley and then landed another one to end the match.

According to a recent report from Wrestling Observer Newsletter (subscription required), Dave Meltzer speculated that the injury occurred early on. Additionally, Jon Moxley allegedly soldiered on until he couldn't continue.

"At that point, he thought that since he was hurt and wasn’t sure how badly, he told Fenix to finish him and he was changing the finish to put him over. It’s actually something wrestlers who have titles who think they are hurt and may miss time should do because it’s better the title passes through a loss than the champion being hurt and beating the challenger."

Fans have criticized other parts of the night as well, like Stevie Richards who slammed Tony Khan for pulling off dance moves after Jon Moxley was on his way to the hospital.

According to Dave Meltzer, Jon Moxley did the same thing Mercedes Mone did during her injury

Former WWE Superstar Mercedes Mone is currently recovering from an injury she sustained earlier this year, in May. In the fateful match that led to her being sidelined, Mone took on AEW's Willow Nightingale, and due to her injury, she called an end to the match to crown Nightingale as champion.

Continuing in the same report, Meltzer compared Mercedes Mone's actions to Jon Moxley's this past Wednesday night.

"Moxley could have just told Fenix he was hurt and told him to let him choke him out so he could win as planned, but he didn’t think it was the right thing to do, and people like he and Mone have the star power and experience to call audibles."

It remains to be seen when The Purveyor of Violence will make his return, but it seems like he was confident enough that Rey Fenix could carry the torch in his stead.

