"Harassing this guy out the a**" - WWE veteran weighs in on an AEW fan holding "CM Punk owns The Young Bucks" sign on Dynamite

WWE veteran Jim Cornette recently shared his thoughts about a fan holding a "CM Punk owns The Young Bucks" sign last week on AEW Dynamite.

At the end of last Wednesday's episode, Bryan Danielson, who defeated Chris Jericho in the main event, was confronted by his Blackpool Combat Club teammate Jon Moxley. The two will wrestle for the AEW World Championship at Grand Slam this week in the finals of the Tournament of Champions.

During the BCC members' face-to-face encounter, a fan unveiled the aforementioned sign for a brief moment. The sign was a reference to the CM Punk and The Elite's backstage melee on September 4 after the All Out media scrum.

Speaking on The Jim Cornette Experience, Cornette thought the sign's angle was perfect because it was captured right in front of the camera.

The legendary manager then seemingly defended the fan from the internet bashers by saying the latter was expressing his opinion.

"I mean it was perfect placement and now I'm see... Oh my God, the little buckaroos on the internet are just harassing this guy out the a** because he observed freedom of speech. There was no profanity on the sign. Actually, it didn't involve any out of company talent. It was all about AEW guys and their interaction and it was his opinion," Cornette said. [1:01 - 1:31]

In the newly-updated Dynamite and Rampage openers, Punk, Kenny Omega, and The Young Bucks (Matt and Nick Jackson) weren't on the video package. The four megastars were also removed from the official poster of the upcoming Full Gear pay-per-view.

Two-time AEW World Tag Team Champions The Young Bucks seemingly reacted to their suspension

Matt and Nick Jackson were one of many who got suspended by AEW after their involvement in the locker room mess during the All Out press conference.

In another Twitter bio change, The Young Bucks seemingly broke their silence about the punishment they received by putting their status in their current location.

Robert DeFelice @dudefelice The Young Bucks confirm they're "Suspended AF" via their new Twitter Bio. The Young Bucks confirm they're "Suspended AF" via their new Twitter Bio. https://t.co/h5MVGS3J8N

However, after a while, the Bucks quickly changed their location from "Suspended AF" to "Not Sure, tbh." It will be interesting to see how long the former AEW Tag Team Champions will be on the shelf.

