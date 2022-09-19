The Young Bucks seemingly break silence on their AEW suspension

Former AEW Tag Team Champions The Young Bucks seem to have finally confirmed that they are suspended from the promotion through their latest Twitter activity.

Nick and Matt Jackson have been embroiled in controversy ever since a backstage fight erupted between The Elite and CM Punk at All Out 2022. To set an example, Tony Khan reportedly handed suspensions to many of those involved in the incident. While a few have seen their suspensions revoked, Matt, Nick, Kenny Omega, Punk, and Ace Steel remain suspended.

Now, the former AEW Tag Team Champions seem to have finally acknowledged the suspension levied against them by Khan and All Elite Wrestling. Nick and Matt Jackson added "Suspended, AF" as their current location on Twitter, thus all but confirming their status with All Elite Wrestling.

You can check out the changed Twitter bio below:

Robert DeFelice @dudefelice The Young Bucks confirm they're "Suspended AF" via their new Twitter Bio. The Young Bucks confirm they're "Suspended AF" via their new Twitter Bio. https://t.co/h5MVGS3J8N

There have also been reports of AEW possibly breaking its silence regarding the suspensions, which they will likely address sometime this week. It'll be interesting to see how the promotion approaches this sensitive issue.

Hugo Savinovich praises The Young Bucks.

In an exclusive chat with Sportskeeda Wrestling's Riju Dasgupta, the former WWE announcer had nothing but good things to say about Nick and Matt Jackson.

Hugo Savinovich stated that the former AEW Tag Team Champions were some of the "nicest people" he knew and that he "loved" them. He fondly recalled the duo working an international show in Chile for him.

"Some of the nicest people you can meet in your whole life because the Young Bucks I love them. I love them, they all worked for my shows, internationals including Chile," Savinovich said.

Since an investigation is being conducted into the events following All Out, there's no clarity on when we could see The Young Bucks back in front of our TV screens. Matt and Nick Jackson, along with Kenny Omega, had to relinquish their newly-won Trip Titles following the alleged suspension.

Do you see Nick and Matt Jackson returning to All Elite Wrestling anytime soon? Sound off in the comments section below.

A legend believes CM Punk should have gone to WWE and now AEW. Don't believe us? Click here

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far