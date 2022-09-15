Further details on AEW suspensions being lifted following CM Punk backstage brawl

The developments continue to unfold in the ongoing fallout of the backstage brawl that took place between CM Punk, The Elite and Ace Steel following the All Out pay-per-view. As of last night, it seems that a number of suspensions have been lifted.

CM Punk, Kenny Omega, the Young Bucks, and Ace Steel were all suspended following the melee. Christopher Daniels, Pat Buck, Michael Nakazawa and Brandon Cutler also received suspensions as an internal investigation into the incident began. The latter four were reportedly trying to break up the brawl.

However, it seems as if some of the suspensions have been lifted. News broke before last night's Dynamite that Pat Buck was backstage again. According to Dave Meltzer on Wrestling Observer Radio, Christopher Daniels, Brandon Cutler and Michael Nakazawa have also had their suspensions lifted.

"Christopher Daniels, Pat Buck, Brandon Cutler and Michael Nakazawa are off suspension because, I guess the investigation showed that they were only trying to break up the fight. I think the only person who was actually back at TV was Pat Buck." (H/T WrestleTalk)

Meltzer noted that Daniels in particular must have had his suspension lifted very quickly as he had already been booked to work for both New Japan and All Japan Pro Wrestling.

"Michael Nakazawa's in Japan for the video game and Christopher Daniels is in Japan for the video game. Christopher Daniels - his suspension must have been lifted pretty quikcly because he worked on Sunday's New Japan show in Las Vegas, and he's also working for All Japan this week." (H/T WrestleTalk)

Dave Meltzer also had something to say about CM Punk, Ace Steel and The Elite

As the investigation continues backstage in AEW, and with four of the parties involved acquitted of any accountability, what is the current status of CM Punk, Ace Steel and The Elite?

Dave Meltzer also noted that their futures are still up in the air, giving no indication as to when or if they will be back in the company.

"Kenny Omega, Young Bucks, CM Punk and Ace Steel's status is still up in the air." (H/T WrestleTalk)

Punk and The Elite were stripped of their respective championships last week on AEW Dynamite. While Death Triangle were quickly crowned the new Trios Tag Team Champions after defeating Best Friends, the AEW World Championship will be decided when Jon Moxley and Bryan Danielson square off in the Tournament of Champions final next week.

Do you think any of the remaining parties will be back in AEW? Let us know in the comments section down below!

