"Some of the nicest people you can meet in your whole life" - WWE veteran Hugo Savinovich details relationship with allegedly suspended AEW stars (Exclusive)

Wrestling legend Hugo Savinovich recently shed light on his relationship with AEW tag team The Young Bucks (Matt and Nick Jackson).

The Bucks are reportedly serving a suspension after they got involved in a backstage brawl with CM Punk after the All Out media scrum. Punk called them "irresponsible EVPs" and accused them of spreading lies.

In an exclusive interview with Sportskeeda Wrestling, Savinovich stated that Matt and Nick Jackson are some of the nicest people to meet.

"Some of the nicest people you can meet in your whole life because the Young Bucks I love them. I love them, they all worked for my shows, internationals including Chile."

The former WWE announcer also detailed the time the former AEW Tag Team Champions did a show for him in a small arena in Santiago, Chile.

"If you ask The Young Bucks and The Hardys, what was one of the places that had like most fun and more reaction, the Young Bucks and the Hardys will tell you Santiago, Chile, working for Hugo because it was like, we're at 5000 people, this small arena, but our fans were so loud, so passionate that if you talk to Young Buck, I remind him about that night in Santiago, and they will tell you it was like the perfect story," Savinovich said. [7:30 - 8:00]

The Young Bucks were stripped of their AEW Trios title after a backstage brawl with CM Punk

The Elite (Kenny Omega and The Young Bucks) defeated the Dark Order at the All Out pay-per-view to become the inaugural AEW Trios Champions.

However, their celebrations did not last long as Tony Khan made the decision to strip them of their newly-won titles after the brawl with CM Punk and Ace Steel following the media scrum. It was reported that The Elite confronted Punk in his locker room after the latter called out the EVPs and Hangman Page in a verbal tirade.

The Second City Saint was also stripped of his AEW World Championship. Punk defeated Jon Moxley on the same pay-per-view to start his second reign as champion.

All the stars involved in the fight remain suspended as a third-party investigation looks into the matter. It remains to be seen when Omega, Matt, and Nick Jackson will return to the promotion.

Meanwhile, Punk also suffered an injury during his match against Moxley. He could be sidelined for six to eight months as his AEW future remains shrouded in mystery.

