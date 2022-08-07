WWE veteran William Regal seen interacting with 27-year-old star after his recent world title match

After his unsuccessful attempt to capture the Ring of Honor World Championship at Battle of the Belts III, Konsuke Takeshita was spotted interacting with William Regal.

At the show, the 27-year-old star faced Claudio Castagnoli in a stellar title bout. The contest was the Swiss star's first title defense after beating Jonathan Gresham to win the championship at ROH Death Before Dishonor 2022.

In a video posted by Twitter user @thedetroitdon__, Regal was seen shaking hands with Takeshita as the latter exited the arena. Check out the clip below:

A few weeks before his match against Castagnoli, Takeshita faced the Interim AEW World Champion Jon Moxley. Interestingly enough, the Japanese star was seen bleeding in his match against the champion, seemingly one of the criteria to join The Blackpool Combat Club.

William Regal recently claimed that Bryan Danielson convinced him to sign with AEW

Since signing with AEW, William Regal has joined forces with Bryan Danielson, Jon Moxley, Claudio Castagnoli, and Wheeler Yuta as part of The Blackpool Combat Club.

In a recent interview on the Wrestling Perspective podcast, the former NXT general manager claimed that Danielson convinced him to sign with the Jacksonville-based promotion.

"I wouldn’t be there [if that phone call came from anybody else besides Bryan Danielson]. No. It’s only him that could have got me there and so… take that however you want to take it [Regal smiled]."

Regal mentioned that he initially wanted to take a year off from the professional wrestling industry but later changed his mind. He added:

"I was just asked to come, Bryan asked me. If he hadn’t asked, I still wouldn’t be there. He asked me to come and it was, ‘Yeah, that sounds like fun’ because I’ve just been you know, I was quite happy, I wanted a year off. I’ve done nothing but wrestling since I was full-time since I was 16. The only time I’ve been off is when I’ve been ill or injured and really ill."

Regal is expected to be on commentary during the upcoming edition of Dynamite when Moxley defends the Interim AEW World Championship against Chris Jericho. Fans will have to wait and see if the BCC member can outclass The Wizard on Wednesday's show.

