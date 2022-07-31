"It’s only him " - WWE legend says Bryan Danielson convinced him to sign with AEW

William Regal is the current mentor of AEW's Blackpool Combat Club. The stable is currently draped in gold with Jon Moxley, Claudio Castagnoli and Wheeler Yuta all holding title belts at the moment, with Bryan Danielson being the exception having just returned from injury.

On a recent appearance on the Wrestling Perspective Podcast, William Regal discussed how his move to AEW materialized. Regal revealed that after his WWE release earlier this year, it was Bryan Danielson who had contacted him about coming over to the Jacksonville-based promotion.

"I wouldn’t be there [if that phone call came from anybody else besides Bryan Danielson]. No. It’s only him that could have got me there and so… take that however you want to take it [Regal smiled]."

Regal said that he had initially wanted to take a year off from wrestling, but Danielson convinced him to join Tony Khan's company:

"I was just asked to come, Bryan asked me. If he hadn’t asked, I still wouldn’t be there. He asked me to come and it was, ‘Yeah, that sounds like fun’ because I’ve just been you know, I was quite happy, I wanted a year off. I’ve done nothing but wrestling since I was full-time since I was 16. The only time I’ve been off is when I’ve been ill or injured and really ill."[H/T: Post Wrestling]

Blackpool Combat Club's Wheeler Yuta set for a huge match on AEW Dynamite

ROH Pure Champion Wheeler Yuta is coming off a massive win at Death Before Dishonor where he beat Daniel Garcia of the Jericho Appreciation Society. Last Wednesday on Dynamite, Yuta was confronted by Chris Jericho but the youngster did not hold back.

Jericho challenged for a match against Yuta but the latter refused until The Wizard put his shot at Jon Moxley's AEW World Championship on the line.

Yuta then accepted the challenge and will be facing Chris Jericho on the Quake By The Lake edition of Dynamite on Wednesday.

Was a former WWE Champion considered for Judgment Day? Hear our exclusive interview right here

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far