"You ain't getting them all over" – WWE veterans compare top AEW faction to Nation of Domination, discuss potential mistake (Exclusive)

Former WWE personalities Vince Russo and Road Dogg recently compared AEW's Blackpool Combat Club to the Attitude Era's Nation of Domination.

The Nation of Domination was formed on November 17, 1996, with Faarooq (Ron Simmons), The Rock, D'Lo Brown, Kama Mustafa, and Mark Henry as the most notable members. Faarooq was later kicked out by The Rock, who then assumed leadership until the group's dissolution on November 28, 1998.

Meanwhile, the Blackpool Combat Club was formed last March following AEW Revolution 2022. The group currently consists of Interim AEW World Champion Jon Moxley, Bryan Danielson, Wheeler Yuta, and Claudio Castagnoli.

Speaking on The Wrestling Outlaws, Russo said it is difficult to get BCC members over individually. The former WWE writer recalled the Nation angle, saying the group was made specifically to take The Rock into superstardom:

"Bro, it's hard enough to get two guys in a tag team over. It's always the one guy that out (...) it's hard enough. Bro, you put four guys together, bro you ain't getting 'em all over individually. When we did the Nation, bro that was specifically for [The] Rock. The Nation was to get one guy over, we knew that going in, but if you're taking four guys and putting 'em together and think you'll get 'em all over, Brian [Road Dogg], like, really? What are the odds of that?" (from 9:50 to 10:18)

Road Dogg added that Yuta's promo cutting ability might be a potential mistake for the BCC. However, he reiterated that he liked Yuta's work ethic; it's just that he doesn't know him yet:

"There is slim to none, especially if the kid [Yuta] can't cut a promo and he doesn't look great, you know what I mean? (...) but he doesn't look like the others. I've seen him work, he can work. I'm not taking anything away from his work, his workrate, or his workability. I just don't know him yet." (from 10:19 to 10:38)

WWE Legend Road Dogg believes Wheeler Yuta should be like D'Lo Brown, character-wise

During the same episode, Dr. Chris Featherstone noted that Wheeler Yuta didn't have the status of D'Lo Brown, who made his character popular.

Road Dogg seconded it, saying Brown made himself stand out and Yuta should do the same. However, the WWE legend was unfamiliar with whether the ROH Pure Champion is funny or entertaining:

"But hey, he [D'Lo Brown] did that. He made himself stand aside and stand out and so this kid's [Yuta] gonna do that too, and I don't know if he's got the wherewithal, or if he's funny, or if he's friendly, or if he's something. I don't know who he is." (from 11:47 to 12:02)

Right now, Yuta is popular with fans despite the presence of Moxley, Danielson, Castagnoli, and Regal. It'd be interesting to see if the ROH Pure Champion could make his character more diverse.

