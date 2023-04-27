WWE wanted CM Punk and 5-time Women's Champion to form the 'new Team Xtreme' - Reports

WWE is always on the lookout for the next big thing, and sometimes, they look to the past for inspiration. According to reports, the company was interested in forming a new Team Xtreme with former wrestlers CM Punk and Mickie James.

WWE's Team Xtreme, which comprised Matt, Jeff Hardy, and Lita, is remembered as one of the most popular factions in wrestling history.

On Busted Open Radio, former wrestlers Tommy Dreamer and Mickie James recalled a time when WWE was interested in creating a new incarnation of the legendary trio, this time with CM Punk and James herself.

“You guys come to the back, the match wasn’t the best, it wasn’t your or Punk’s fault, but then Johnny’s like ‘Where’s all your dives and sentons?' And Punk’s like ‘Have you never watched any of my stuff? I don’t do that.’ And Johnny was pissed because he thought you two guys had this cool look and you’d be a great pairing together as this new Team Xtreme. But being judged right then and there was ‘See you later,” Dreamer said.

James also remembered speaking with Triple H after the match, who praised both wrestlers:

“We got to the back, and Hunter was actually the one that pulled us aside and was like ‘You’re awesome. You two together? Don’t get it.’ And I’m like ‘Yeah, I get that.’ I just assumed it was based on the stuff we did with Raven at TNA, as part of being The Gathering,” James said. [H/T- Wrestling Inc.]

The two worked together as part of Raven's Gathering stable in TNA, and while they had chemistry, their wrestling styles, and personas were not fit for WWE's Team Xtreme concept.

Former WWE Superstar CM Punk shares old pictures with Mickie James

CM Punk has taken to social media to share some old pictures with former Impact star Mickie James. An image showed the duo walking down the entrance ramp following one of Punk's matches on RAW.

In another picture, The Second City Saint reminisced about his time in WWE. James also responded to Punk's Instagram story with a heartfelt message.

Check it out below:

The two stars previously worked together in Ring of Honor and IMPACT Wrestling and were in a relationship prior to signing with the Stamford-based promotion.

