WWE "wants" former AEW champion next after grand unveiling of Jade Cargill - Reports

WWE recently announced the signing of former AEW star Jade Cargill, which is a big loss for Tony Khan's company. However, according to another report, the Stamford-based promotion may be looking to bring another AEW star to the company.

The star in question is none other than CM Punk, who was shockingly released by All Elite Wrestling earlier this month. Punk was no doubt the biggest star in the promotion despite his backstage issues; however, after his release, the rumors of his WWE return started to circulate once again as recent reports suggest that the former AEW Champion is on the radar of his old employers.

The decision to bring CM Punk back to WWE may be difficult for some talent as the Second City Saint is known for his attitude, which resulted in his firing after the backstage alterations at the All In event.

According to a recent report from Xero News, the Stamford-based promotion is willing to work like professionals and bring CM Punk back to the company.

"CM Punk is who WWE want next, provided they can hash out a deal, be professional and do business."

CM Punk requested to get WWE Hall of Famer Ricky Steamboat in AEW

Ricky 'The Dragon' Steamboat recently made some appearances for All Elite Wrestling, and the veteran revealed that CM Punk was responsible for getting him into Tony Khan's company.

Speaking to Bill Apter for an exclusive interview with Sportskeeda Wrestling, Ricky Steamboat revealed that Tony Schiavone contacted him at the request of CM Punk.

“[Tony Schiavone] got a hold of me…through the request of CM Punk. And, you know, they had told me the storyline – the last time CM Punk and Ricky Starks met, that Ricky needed to get the win, cheated holding on to the ropes. So, they were thinking about maybe another referee on the floor, another pair of eyes. And make the match for the Heavyweight Championship of the world.” [From 00:50 to 01:33]

