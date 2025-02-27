"WWE will take her," "Another homegrown talent gone" - Fans erupt after another star reportedly leaves AEW

Another AEW star is reportedly leaving the company. Fans have now given their thoughts on the departure.

Leyla Hirsch first joined AEW in 2020 and impressed fans with her in-ring skills. Despite this, she barely competed on Dynamite and was mostly active on Collision and in Ring of Honor. She was a regular feature for ROH and even competed in a couple of major matches. Her final match for the promotion was against Red Velvet for the ROH World Television Title.

Recently, a report surfaced from PWInsider stating that Leyla Hirsch's contract with the company expires tomorrow, and she will be a free agent immediately after. This makes Hirsch one of four AEW stars, alongside Miro, Malakai Black, and Ricky Starks, to leave the company this year.

After this report came out, fans have taken to social media to highlight what a missed opportunity this was for All Elite Wrestling.

Check out some of the reactions below:

Screengrab of fan reactions (source: X.com)

Malakai Black also left AEW this year

On the November 6 episode of AEW Dynamite, Malakai Black competed against Adam Cole in a singles match. Following the clash, Cole and Black shared an emotional moment in the ring when they hugged each other.

As Black was headed to the back, he stopped on the entrance ramp and glanced back at the ring. This caused fans to speculate that Black might be leaving the Jacksonville-based promotion at the time. However, the former WWE star denied any rumors of him leaving the promotion. The Dutch Destroyer would compete in a handful of matches for the promotion before eventually departing earlier this year.

Adam Cole addressed his departure during a recent interview on the In The Kliq podcast, where he stated that he had no idea what Black's position was within the company when they shared that moment in the ring. He also mentioned that their moment was a sign of respect they had for each other.

“No, no. I really didn’t (know what was happening with Malakai Black & AEW when we had our moment on Dynamite). So, again, I do have a history of working with Malakai. Just an unbelievable opponent, an unbelievable guy to step in there with and we’ve shared a lot of really, really cool moments together. So for me, all it was was this personal moment between two guys who have a lot of respect for each other. I don’t know anything about — or didn’t know anything about what his plans were or anything like that. For me, it was just a cool moment with a friend after getting to work together for a long time.” [H/T Inside The Ropes]

It will be interesting to see if either Leyla Hirsch or Malakai Black will end up in WWE after their AEW exit.

