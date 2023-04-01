"Wyatt Six is dead" - Twitter erupts as two major stars return to Tony Khan-led promotion

The wrestling world is convinced that Bray Wyatt's faction has been canceled after two major stars made their return to a Tony Khan-led promotion. The stars are The Righteous Brothers Vincent and Dutch, who made their return to Ring of Honor at the Supercard of Honor pay-per-view.

The Zero Hour main event was a one-on-one match between Stu Grayson and Slim J. Grayson, who won the match and as he was celebrating with his Dark Order brother, Vincent, and Dutch made their shocking return to the promotion. Both teams stared at each other as Zero Hour came to an end.

Fans believe that their return marked the end of Bray Wyatt's faction in WWE. There were several rumors that The Righteous was heading to the Stamford-based promotion to team with the former Universal Champion. They were also spotted in the crowd during an episode of NXT.

Ango @AngoPW So much for being in the Wyatt 6! The Righteous are back in #ROH at #SupercardOfHonor So much for being in the Wyatt 6! The Righteous are back in #ROH at #SupercardOfHonor https://t.co/Ah2GrZj5gu

Chris @Jayhawk1980 @WRESTLEZONEcom So much for the Wyatt 6 @WRESTLEZONEcom So much for the Wyatt 6

Jay O💥🤘 @SoutheastJay210 @TheHorrorKingVM @DEATHxWALKS Well there goes the Wyatt 6 idea.. I was hyped about it.. Goodluck at roh @TheHorrorKingVM @DEATHxWALKS Well there goes the Wyatt 6 idea.. I was hyped about it.. Goodluck at roh

People were also happy to see the popular tag team back on their television screens.

While some felt that the tag team made the right decision by showing up in the Tony Khan-led promotion, others wondered if it was only a one-off appearance.

Quaseem Alford @LORDKWAZZ @AngoPW Seeing how things are currently going with Bray Wyatt, they made the right decision @AngoPW Seeing how things are currently going with Bray Wyatt, they made the right decision

Shane Amick @rsqba12 @AngoPW Just cause they showed up tonight doesn’t mean they signed a contract could be a one off match or appearance @AngoPW Just cause they showed up tonight doesn’t mean they signed a contract could be a one off match or appearance

Since they made their appearance on one of Tony Khan-led promotions, will they also be making their AEW debut soon? Only time will tell.

