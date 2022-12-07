Bray Wyatt's rumored new faction members appeared on WWE NXT

On the latest episode of WWE NXT, Bray Wyatt's rumored faction members Vincent Bateman and Dutch were spotted sitting in the crowd.

They were speculated to be members of the Wyatt 6 faction when that was a hot topic, but the group hasn't formed yet, and it's unclear if it ever will. Former Ring of Honor (ROH) stars Bateman and Dutch were two names rumored to be joining Wyatt's new faction.

According to the latest reports by PWInsider, two new WWE signings appear to have been announced on tonight's episode of NXT on the USA Network.

Hence, the former ROH stars will reportedly be in Orlando for a WWE Performance Center tryout this week.

Vincent and Dutch were not actively promoted as NXT members, but being in the crowd indicates that they have signed with the company.

Currently, Kylie Rae and KC Navarro are also taking part in this week's tryout, as PWInsider reported earlier today.

Alexa Bliss heavily teased joining Bray Wyatt's faction

Alexa Bliss collided with Becky Lynch and Nikki Cross in the main event of the red brand this week. Before the match, The Goddess was shown backstage, with Wyatt's logo on the television screen behind her for a split second.

During the match, Bliss got the WWE Universe talking when she attempted to perform Bray Wyatt's finishing move, known as Sister Abigail, on Becky Lynch.

However, The Man was able to escape at the cost of Damage CTRL, putting her through the announcement table. This allowed Bliss to defeat Nikki Cross with the Twisted Bliss. The Goddess will now square off against Bayley on RAW next week.

Before Bray Wyatt was released from WWE, Bliss was affiliated with The Eater of Worlds. However, with the return of the former Universal Champion, there's a chance the two stars will reunite.

Do you think Alexa Bliss will once again join forces with Wyatt? Sound off in the comments section below.

A WWE Hall of Famer was just referred to as a politician scumbag. More details here

Poll : 0 votes