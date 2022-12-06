Alexa Bliss tried to use Bray Wyatt's finishing move against top WWE star on RAW

Alexa Bliss got the WWE Universe talking after she tried to perform Bray Wyatt's finishing move, known as Sister Abigail, on the latest episode of Monday Night RAW.

Two triple-threat matches took place on the show, and the winner from each bout will face each other next week in a number one contender's match for the RAW Women's Championship. Bayley won the initial match, and Little Miss Bliss won the second one.

The Goddess collided with Becky Lynch and Nikki Cross in the main event of the red brand this week. Before the bout began, Alexa Bliss was shown backstage preparing for the match, with Bray Wyatt's logo again showing up for a split second on the television screen behind her.

She used to be aligned with The Eater of Worlds before he was released from WWE. Now that the former Universal Champion is back, there's a chance we could see a reunion between the two stars.

Alexa teased it as well when she tried to hit Becky Lynch with Sister Abigail, but the latter was able to escape.

You can check it out in the clip below:

Becky Lynch was taken out of the match after Damage CTRL put her through the announce table. This allowed Bliss to hit Nikki Cross with the Twisted Bliss to emerge victorious. She will face Bayley on RAW next week.

