Xavier Woods calls top AEW star "one of the greatest of all time" following massive achievement

WWE Superstar Xavier Woods recently reacted to AEW star Claudio Castagnoli's major achievement in Mexico. On August 23, CMLL presented Viernes Espectacular, where they held the 2024 International Showcase Elimination Tag Team Match (Grand Prix).

The match saw a clash between two massive teams, as Team Mexico locked horns with Team World, which had talent from all around the globe, including AEW's Claudio Castagnoli.

During the closing moments of the match, Team Mexico's Volador Jr. and Team World's Claudio Castagnoli went to war with each other. However, the Swiss Cyborg managed to emerge victorious after hitting multiple uppercuts and a brutal Piledriver.

On X (formerly known as Twitter), WWE Superstar Xavier Woods reacted to Claudio's huge victory and called the erstwhile Cesaro one of the greatest of all time.

"In my opinion, one of the greatest of all time," he wrote.

Claudio Castagnoli recently reflected on his match against Kazuchika Okada on AEW Dynamite

Claudio Castagnoli locked horns with reigning champion Kazuchika Okada for the AEW Continental Championship on the latest episode of Wednesday Night Dynamite in Cardiff, Wales. Unfortunately, the match ended in a time-limit draw.

During an exclusive interview with AEW TV, the erstwhile Cesaro heaped praise on Kazuchika Okada for the latter's incredible performance. The former ROH World Champion further sent a message to The Rainmaker, claiming that they will cross paths again in the future.

"I wanted the real Rainmaker, and I think I got him—at least a glimpse of it. And you know what? There just was not enough time... I don't wanna pat myself on the back or anything, but I want to pat Okada on the back. That was one hell of a challenge; that was exactly what I was looking for. And that just made me want to get better, made me want to reach new heights. So this is not a setback; this is a life worth living; this is a match worth having. So, Okada, I'll see you again!'' he said.

It will be interesting to see if Tony Khan books another Continental Championship match between Kazuchika Okada and Claudio Castagnoli in the coming weeks.

