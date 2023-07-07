While Tag Teams like the DX and Dudley Boyz are some of the most popular teams in the history of WWE, Xavier Woods has a strange choice.

According to the New Day member, the team of Billy and Chuck is his favorite. The two stars' run together was quite successful, becoming the world tag team champions twice. In a recent interview with Insight, Xavier Woods explained his unconventional choice.

Here is what he stated while also mentioning the Hardys' contribution to his choice:

"My favorite tag team is probably Billy and Chuck, mainly because of their matches with the Hardys," Woods said. "As a fan, it was the first time that I noticed, 'Hey, these guys are huge, the Hardy Boyz are not huge, but the Hardy Boyz can still knock them down.' And so, in my teen head, I was like, 'Man, this is how wrestling should be.'"

The WWE name further added:

"People shouldn't be 'Oh, I'm bigger than you, so you can't knock me down.' I'm like, 'Billy Gunn is way bigger than Jeff Hardy, and Jeff Hardy got this hot tag, and he's tearing him up. He [Billy] is bumping like crazy for him.' So in my head, again, it was like 'Okay, this is where you put your ego aside and you go, 'Let's have this good match.” To me, those moments always popped me as a kid." (H/T: WrestlingInc)

Billy Gunn is currently associated with the Acclaimed, which includes a superstar (Anthony Bowens) who is LGBTQ. It remains to be seen what is next for him down the line.

WWE Superstar Xavier Woods has also expressed admiration for another AEW star

Apart from his appreciation for Billy Gunn and the Hardys, Xavier Woods is also quite fond of Kenny Omega.

In an episode of Mark Andrews' podcast My Love Letter to Wrestling, the WWE Superstar talked about his and Kenny's mutual love for videogames:

"Yes, so we have this weird section of our universe, I guess it is. Where we play video games against each other, and it's like, I don't know, I enjoy them, he enjoys them. Lots of people in the video game space enjoy wrestling, so there's this cool crossover, especially when we're at events, getting to meet people and things like that, but it's a place where we can kinda do what we want, and there's not these weird boundaries of wrestling companies," said Woods. [From 8:49 to 9:12]

Whether the WWE Superstar and the former AEW Champion will cross paths in the ring or not, only time will tell.

