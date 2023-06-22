"There's not these weird boundaries of wrestling companies" - WWE Superstar recalls working with Kenny Omega

In a recent podcast, 36-year-old WWE Superstar Xavier Woods recalled working with Kenny Omega.

On November 18, 2013, Xavier Woods made his main roster debut on WWE RAW, teaming up with his former tag team partner R Truth. They defeated 3MB members, Drew McIntyre and Jinder Mahal. In 2014, Woods formed The New Day with Kofi Kingston and Big E.

In a recent episode of Mark Andrews' podcast My Love Letter to Wrestling, Woods talked about working with Kenny Omega. The former WWE Tag Team Champion said that they have a weird section of their universe where they play video games against each other and enjoy:

"Yes, so we have this weird section of our universe, I guess it is. Where we play video games against each other, and it's like, I don't know, I enjoy them, he enjoys them. Lots of people in the video game space enjoy wrestling, so there's this cool crossover, especially when we're at events, getting to meet people and things like that, but it's a place where we can kinda do what we want, and there's not these weird boundaries of wrestling companies," said Woods. [From 8:49 to 9:12]

He added that they are just people who enjoy their hobbies, and he believes that the deepest trait of wrestling is that there are a lot of things that bring different people together:

"It's just people who are enjoying the hobbies that they have, and that, I think, personally, is like the deepest trait of wrestling, is that there's so many different things involved in it that so many different types of people can enjoy and it brings them all together. Even though minus wrestling, they might not ever speak," said Woods. [From 9:12 to 9:32]

WWE Superstar Xavier Woods teased about working in other places

In the same podcast, Woods talked about celebrating the 10th anniversary of New Day. He said he wishes he could go to Tokyo for a week and spend time hanging out in Tokyo arcades:

"I feel like the 10-year anniversary, for New Day, my magic wand wish would be we get to go to Tokyo for a week. [The New Day Japanese tour. That's what you want.] Spend time in Tokyo arcades for a full week hanging out. That's when we make a video of it, and that's how we celebrate. [Would it just be arcade-based or new Japan action in there as well?] Oh, as much as we could get," said Woods.

Fans have not seen The New Day on WWE television since Kofi Kingston has been out injured. Only time will tell if we will see the stable again or not.

