36-year-old WWE Superstar teases working in "other places" and addresses long-awaited match against the Young Bucks

While speaking in a podcast, WWE Superstar and New Day member Xavier Woods teased a long-awaited match against the Young Bucks and working in other places.

On the July 21, 2014, episode of WWE RAW, Xavier Woods came out to address Big E and Kofi Kingston after they suffered another loss as a team. Woods offered the two superstars to form a stable with him. They agreed, and WWE later on named the stable The New Day.

In a recent episode of Mark Andrews' podcast My Love Letter to Wrestling, Woods talked about the celebration of the 10-year anniversary of The New Day. The former Tag Champion said that he would love to go to Japan for a week and spend time in Tokyo arcades hanging out for a whole week.

"I feel like the 10-year anniversary for New Day, my magic wand wish would be we get to go to Tokyo for a week. [The New Day Japanese tour. That's what you want.]pSpend time in Tokyo arcades for a full week hanging out. That's when we make a video of it and that's how we celebrate. [Would it just be arcade-based or New Japan action in there as well?] Oh as much as we could get," said Woods. [From 7:47 to 8:01]

He added that he is trying to wrestle everybody and wanted to work with so many people, especially the Young Bucks.

"Especially if we can work with other places now I'm trying to wrestle everybody. There's so many names on the list. I don't even know, it feels weird to start anywhere because I wanna start everywhere, but if we can legit like branch out and wrestle other teams, ahh obviously like the Young Bucks. We love a six-man with The Elite. I really wanna wrestle ahh, I don't know there's so many people. There's so many people I can't name," said Woods. [From 8:01 to 8:43]

You can check out the podcast below:

Xavier Woods winning WWE Superstar Seth Rollins' World Title is a matter of time, according to Kofi Kingston

During a recent interview with Battleground Podcast, Kofi Kingston addressed the possibility of seeing Woods win Seth Rollins' WWE World Heavyweight Championship.

"It's coming. You know, it's coming. It's just a matter of time, you know. I've been out now for almost 12 weeks and Woods has been doing his thing as a singles competitor. I don't think a lot of people realize like how talented he is. And, you know, he's just out there proving it every single week. So, it's just a matter of time," he said.

Fans are demanding to see Xavier Woods win a major WWE title for a while. Only time will tell if he will be able to win the big one.

