32-year-old feels 'on top of the world' following AEW signing; details tenure of contract & more

An AEW star recently opened up about his contract status with the Jacksonville-based company. The star being discussed would be Bryan Keith.

Keith is one of the hard-working stars in the Tony Khan-led promotion. He had been involved in classic matches which may usually not end up in his favor, but has tried his best to emerge victorious. He made his television debut in the Jacksonville-based promotion in December 2023, losing an AEW International Championship match to Orange Cassidy.

The 32-year-old star was not signed to the promotion until February 2024. When he lost to Eddie Kingston in a stellar match, Tony Schiavone announced that Bryan was All Elite.

While speaking with WhatCulture, Bryan Keith stated that he had signed with the Jacksonville-based company for the "next couple of years" and said he was excited about what was in store for him in the future.

“I’m on top of the world dawg. I feel like everything I’ve done in my life has prepared me for being in AEW. I’m capitalizing on every opportunity I got and just having fun, you know, being myself and mixing with everything else that’s going on in AEW and meshing with that so well. I’m excited. I signed a deal with them for the next couple years, so i'm excited to see what’s gonna happen," Bryan Keith said. [H/T Fightful]

What the future has in store for Bryan remains to be seen.

WWE veteran Booker T once requested AEW to give Bryan Keith a contract

Bryan Keith gained a lot of attention following his top-notch performances in matches.

Back in September 2023, WWE veteran Booker T took to X/Twitter and urged AEW to make Bryan an official member of their roster.

"Give the man a cone-tract! #SignBryanKeith," Booker T shared.

Almost five months after the tweet, Bryan became All Elite and wrestled against Malakai Black, Kyle O'Reilly, Dante Martin, and many more. He wrestled his most recent match alongside Matt Sydal and Christopher Daniels against the House of Black on an episode of Collision.