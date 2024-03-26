"Ya'll giving him TOO MUCH credit for Punk's firing" - Fans react after CM Punk references WWE veteran on RAW

CM Punk referenced a WWE veteran on RAW this week. The veteran in question is Jim Cornette.

During a segment on the latest edition of Monday Night RAW, he had a conversation with Pat McAfee, saying that he noted Roman Reigns was on his show. He added that he is not a daily listener of his show but he listens to The Experience and the Drive-Thru podcasts, which are Jim's podcasts. He then shifted his attention to the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion again.

Following CM Punk's reference, a fan on X/Twitter stated that he believes Jack Perry sacrificed himself so The Second City Saint could continue having a marvelous wrestling career and continue his journey in WWE. He even thanked the AEW star for it.

Several other fans reacted to the fan tweet. Here are some of their comments:

What did CM Punk have to say about the Rock's RAW segment?

This week on Monday Night RAW, The Rock made a surprise appearance on the flagship show and attacked his nemesis, Cody Rhodes. In a backstage segment, CM Punk was asked about Rock's return, to which he had to say:

"I'm glad. I'm glad Rock's back. It's good to see that he knows his role, and he kept his mouth shut. Anything goes here in this new era of WWE. Me being back, I'm gonna cross paths with everybody sooner or later."

The Great One attacked Rhodes following the main event of the show which featured Jey Uso beating Shinsuke Nakamura. Rock blindsided Cody when the latter was taking care of Solo Sikoa.

The Final Boss showed his most vicious side on RAW and brutally beat The American Nightmare to the point where he even started bleeding.

