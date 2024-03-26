CM Punk comments on The Rock's epic segment on WWE RAW 

WWE Superstar CM Punk recently opened up about The Rock's return and how the latter restrained from saying anything about him.

On this week's episode of Monday Night RAW, The Great One showed up unannounced and showed his brutal side as he mercilessly assaulted Cody Rhodes backstage as the show drew to a close. The beatdown caused The American Nightmare to bleed heavily, as The Final Boss sent out a warning to Rhodes' mother.

During an interview following RAW, Punk was asked about The Great One's return, and the former didn't hold back from sharing his thoughts. He stated that he's glad that The Rock has returned and that the latter knows when to not open his mouth.

"I’m glad. I’m glad Rock’s back. It’s good to see that he knows his role, and he’s kept his mouth shut. Anything goes here in this new era of WWE. Me being back, I’m gonna cross paths with everybody sooner or later."

Vince Russo shared his honest opinion on WWE Superstar Cody Rhodes and CM Punk's segment

Former WWE head writer Vince Russo shared his honest opinion on Cody Rhodes and CM Punk's segment on RAW.

While speaking on the latest edition of Sportskeeds Wrestling's Legion of RAW, Russo stated that tonight's episode made him less excited about WrestleMania XL. He further mentioned how the show is just all over the place.

"I watched this show in its entirety. There was nothing on this show that got me any more interested in watching WrestleMania. People have to understand, I look at these shows as a writer and a producer. It seems to me there is nothing easy, straightforward that I can follow. This show is just all over the place, there is no focus." [1:41 onwards]

The veteran detailed that the show lacked focus and that the segments did not make much sense in the buildup to WrestleMania.

Punk is slated to be on commentary for the match between Seth Rollins and Drew McIntyre at 'Mania. It remains to be seen how that gig will pan out for The Second City Saint.

