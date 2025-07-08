"You can get easily arrested" - Jon Moxley issued warning by wrestling veteran after lawsuit gets filed against him and AEW 

A wrestling veteran sent a brutal warning to Jon Moxley regarding a lawsuit filed against him last month. Fans were worried that this would alter the All In plans for the AEW World Champion. However, things have been calm as of now, and no changes have been made.

The Purveyor of Violence was slammed with a legal notice in June. During a 2023 Dynamite match against Kenny Omega, Jon shoved a ringside crew member, Christopher Dispensa, as the latter stood in Moxley's way. Dispensa was apparently injured and, therefore, sued AEW and the Death Rider.

While speaking on Keeping It 100 OFFICIAL, WCW veteran Disco Inferno claimed that Jon Moxley shouldn't have pushed Christopher Dispensa and might have to hand over a huge bag of cash to the latter. He also stated that the AEW World Champion could get arrested for his actions.

"There is a precedent for this... You know, you can't physically assault or shove the staff. I mean, this is just common sense. Now the guy's getting sued. You probably have to cut him a check... You can get easily arrested for it if the guy wanna press charges," Inferno said. (04:57 - 05:39)

Vince Russo on Jon Moxley's lawsuit

Fans and veterans have been discussing who is on the wrong side in the Jon Moxley-Christopher Dispensa situation.

While speaking on The Wrestling Outlaws, Vince Russo showed his support for Dispensa, who had to undergo surgery after the incident.

"The first thing I was thinking was money grab. But when I heard it was Chris Dispensa, no way. It's funny, bro, because there's more to the story than that... I guess he was trying to come to some kind of an agreement with AEW. The company that he works for kind of downgraded him to like a carpenter or something. So, you know, bro, he had to get [a] neck fusion... Like he had to get surgery from this. So obviously, you know, there's a lawsuit involved. He's going to have to show all the paperwork, but bro, he had to get surgery for this," Russo said.

It will be interesting to see what happens next in the lawsuit, as things have been quite turbulent in the past few weeks.

