"You can never see into the future"- Absent star makes huge revelation about AEW return; he last wrestled in the company one year ago

An absent AEW star who last wrestled in the Jacksonville-based promotion a year ago recently opened up about the possibility of his return to the company's weekly programming.The star in question is Brandon Cutler, who was last seen in action on AEW TV on the July 24, 2024, edition of Rampage. Cutler made his All Elite Wrestling debut after signing a contract offered by his trainers, The Young Bucks, in 2019. Since then, the California native's appearances on TV have been few and far between. Most recently, he was seen playing his part as Nick and Matt Jackson's associate stooge. During this time, Brandon has also performed for AEW's sister team, ROH.In an interview with Master Class recently, Cutler weighed in on his initial entry into the Tony Khan-led promotion, along with detailing his experience working with Matt and Nick Jackson. Later, when asked if he would return to the Jacksonville-based promotion, Cutler said:&quot;It's crazy. It's wrestling; you can never see into the future. It's a thing I've learned that is never say never on anything in wrestling, and everything is a possibility.&quot; [55:50-56:00]Brandon Cutler reacts to former AEW star's big moment at Wrestlemania 41Earlier this year, in April, Brandon Cutler reacted to former AEW star and a once-close associate of The Young Bucks, Rey Fenix, receiving an opportunity to wrestle at WrestleMania. Fenix, who was released by Tony Khan in March and subsequently signed by the global juggernaut, made his WWE debut the following month. He eventually replaced an injured Rey Mysterio and battled El Grande Americano at WrestleMania 41 Night One. Later, Cutler took to X to comment on Fenix's post about his dream coming true at 'Mania with a heart and fire emoji.Check out his reaction below:Meanwhile, Cutler has not competed in All Elite Wrestling for over a year now, and it remains to be seen if fans will see him again on television.