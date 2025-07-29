  • home icon
"You can never see into the future"- Absent star makes huge revelation about AEW return; he last wrestled in the company one year ago

By Karan Raj
Published Jul 29, 2025 18:09 GMT
The star was last seen in action on AEW TV last summer. [Image from the star's Instagram]

An absent AEW star who last wrestled in the Jacksonville-based promotion a year ago recently opened up about the possibility of his return to the company's weekly programming.

The star in question is Brandon Cutler, who was last seen in action on AEW TV on the July 24, 2024, edition of Rampage. Cutler made his All Elite Wrestling debut after signing a contract offered by his trainers, The Young Bucks, in 2019. Since then, the California native's appearances on TV have been few and far between. Most recently, he was seen playing his part as Nick and Matt Jackson's associate stooge. During this time, Brandon has also performed for AEW's sister team, ROH.

In an interview with Master Class recently, Cutler weighed in on his initial entry into the Tony Khan-led promotion, along with detailing his experience working with Matt and Nick Jackson. Later, when asked if he would return to the Jacksonville-based promotion, Cutler said:

"It's crazy. It's wrestling; you can never see into the future. It's a thing I've learned that is never say never on anything in wrestling, and everything is a possibility." [55:50-56:00]
Brandon Cutler reacts to former AEW star's big moment at Wrestlemania 41

Earlier this year, in April, Brandon Cutler reacted to former AEW star and a once-close associate of The Young Bucks, Rey Fenix, receiving an opportunity to wrestle at WrestleMania. Fenix, who was released by Tony Khan in March and subsequently signed by the global juggernaut, made his WWE debut the following month.

He eventually replaced an injured Rey Mysterio and battled El Grande Americano at WrestleMania 41 Night One. Later, Cutler took to X to comment on Fenix's post about his dream coming true at 'Mania with a heart and fire emoji.

Check out his reaction below:

Meanwhile, Cutler has not competed in All Elite Wrestling for over a year now, and it remains to be seen if fans will see him again on television.

Please credit The Masters of Wrestling's Master Class podcast and give an H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling for the transcription if you take quotes from the first half of this article.

Karan Raj

Karan Raj is a senior writer in Sportskeeda's AEW division. He holds an engineering degree from Manipal University, but his passion for sports motivated him to pursue an MSc in Sports Business from the University of Liverpool. Karan has been in the sports marketing industry for the past seven years.

As a lifelong WWE fan and enthusiast of wrestling entertainment, he has always been drawn to the industry's unique blend of sports and storytelling. Karan was introduced to the business by his elder sister when he was 10 years old.

Before assuming his current role at Sportskeeda, Karan worked for several reputable organizations, such as Ting Works LLP and Sportz Interactive, wearing different hats. He also wrote the anthem of UP Rudras, a hockey team that played in the Hockey India League. Karan conducts thorough research while writing articles and only relies on credible sources for information.

Karan's favorite pro wrestler is Seth Rollins. He admires The Visionary's versatility as a performer and his ability to play both heel and babyface characters to perfection. Besides Rollins, Karan looks up to Roman Reigns for his storytelling skills and ability to captivate audiences.

In AEW, he enjoys watching Will Ospreay compete inside the ring. Karan loves The Aerial Assassin's technical in-ring ability and athleticism. If Karan could go back to the Attitude Era, he would combine forces with Jericho and promise to elevate his career to the same level as The Rock and Stone Cold Steve Austin.When not writing about pro wrestling, Karan loves to play and watch football. It is a huge part of his life.

He is also a massive fan of tennis and is learning to play the sport. Apart from sports, he also knows how to play the ukulele.

