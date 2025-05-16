"You idiots thought she was lying" - AEW star Ricochet is furious over recent incident involving Samantha Irvin

Ricochet has hit back at claims that his wife Samantha Irvin was lying after a recent incident that caught everyone unaware.

Samantha Irvin, after leaving WWE, has been focusing on her career as a singer. She has been trying her bit to put herself out there and has been posting videos on her YouTube channel. A few weeks back, she posted on X/Twitter that her latest music video was shadow-banned on the platform. She immediately wrote to YouTube, to which the company’s X/Twitter account responded that they would look into the matter.

The social media platform wrote back earlier today that she was right and that they had fixed the issue. Ricochet has now hit back at fans who earlier said that she was lying about the whole ordeal.

“Remember when you idiots thought she was lying about being shadow banned?” Rocochet wrote.

Ricochet accused WWE of ruining his passion for wrestling

Ricochet has been nothing short of a revelation ever since his heel turn. He has been able to captivate audiences unlike before, and that is down to AEW giving him the opportunity to do so.

In a recent interaction with a fan on X/Twitter, the AEW star accused his former company of ruining his passion for wrestling. He wrote:

“No, the main reason was that the WWE ruined my love and passion for the sport that I grew up loving. AEW helped me find that love again.”

Those words were pretty strong, and it is clear that, for now, he wants nothing to do with WWE. Given the fact that his wife Samantha Irvin has left the Stamford-based promotion, he does not have any attachments and has made it clear with this latest stance that World Wrestling Entertainment had ruined his passion for wrestling.

