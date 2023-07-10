"You'll get First Class someday" - AEW star takes a cheeky shot at WWE Superstar Dolph Ziggler

"Hollywood Hunk" Ryan Nemeth hilariously trolled his brother and WWE star Dolph Ziggler, taking a dig at his career up until now.

Ziggler has been in WWE for over 17 years now, and it is fair to say that there have been a lot of ups and downs throughout his journey. Nevertheless, the 42-year-old star is considered one of the most prominent names in wrestling today.

While Dolph continues to showcase his abilities inside the squared circle, many people perhaps don't know that his brother has also pursued a career in pro wrestling. Ziggler's brother, Ryan Nemeth, is currently signed to AEW.

Although both siblings work for different promotions, they are often seen sharing moments together on social media. Recently, Nemeth took to Twitter to share a video of his brother in a plane along with a funny caption taking a jab at Dolph for not getting first-class seating.

"I shouldn't even be talking to you! Don't worry @HEELZiggler, you'll get First Class someday. (Keep chasing that US Title or NXT Cup or whatever it's called.) Aww you gonna cry, Buddy Landel wannabe," wrote Nemeth.

Will Dolph Ziggler join his brother Ryan Nemeth by signing with AEW?

Dolph Ziggler has seen the highest of highs and lowest of lows throughout his WWE career. Although Ziggler has seen a fair share of success in the Stamford-based promotion, he is currently directionless. The former Intercontinental Champion is barely on TV, losing a lot which could be a wake-up call for him.

While his contract status is obscure, Ziggler could give a fresh start to his career by joining AEW. As a matter of fact, his brother, Ryan Nemeth, is also All Elite, competing regularly on Dark and Dark Elevation.

Dolph Ziggler could also be seen joining forces with his brother if he decides to become All Elite after signing off from WWE.

Only time will tell whether Dolph would ever be seen on the Jacksonville-based promotion.

Do you think The Nemeth Brothers will ever unite in the ring? Sound off in the comments section below.

