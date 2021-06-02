Watch: Britt Baker's family lose their minds after title win at AEW Double Or Nothing 

Britt Baker's journey from default head of AEW's Women's division to actually earning the position of head of AEW's Women's division has been an incredibly compelling ongoing storyline that had to incorporate a sidelining injury before we got to a very satisfying Women's Title win at Double or Nothing 2021.

At AEW's latest pay-per-view, the 'Role Model' (Sorry Bayley) defeated Hikaru Shida, who had held the AEW Women's title for over a year at 372 days before her run, perhaps rightfully, was brought to an end by Baker in a brilliant moment for the wrestler, and for fans.

As much as it was a big moment for Baker's fans and AEW fans as a whole, it was a huge moment for Baker's family and thankfully, an amazing video has been posted onto Twitter by prominent wrestling fan Florida Wrestling Fan which allows us to see the reaction from her family and how much Baker's title win meant to them.

Britt Baker's family celebrates her AEW Women's title win

@RealBrittBaker here’s video of your parents and family celebrating your title win. They are so proud of you. Before the match your dad turned around and yelled “That’s my little girl!” pic.twitter.com/GqP81OCHdE — Florida Wrestling Fan (@FLWrestlingFan) May 31, 2021

I absolutely adore this video because it's such a genuine heart-warming reaction to what has been an incredibly up-and-down journey for Baker in her pursuit of the top of the wrestling division and all of her hard work has eventually paid off. To see the pride and happiness in her parents is such a neat reflection of that.

Baker's title win was one of many standout moments at AEW's Double Or Nothing with Sting triumphantly returning to the ring, Mark Henry making his AEW debut and Lio Rush showing up as the Wild Card in the Casino Battle Royale to name just a few.

However, the above video might make Britt Baker becoming the new 'ace' of the AEW Women's division my favorite moment from the show, purely because of how wholesome it is. Other wrestlers have even commented on it, with Chelsea Green tweeting,

This is the best. — CHELSEA GREEN (@ImChelseaGreen) May 31, 2021

Were you happy to see Britt Baker dethroning Hikaru Shida to finally become champion after being with AEW since the very beginning, or would you rather Shida have remained champion?

Could you take a quick 30-second survey to help us provide you with better content on SK Wrestling? Here's the link for it.