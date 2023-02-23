"You'll pay for that" - Former AEW star teases returning to seek vengeance on Jon Moxley 

Jon Moxley recently set a massive milestone in AEW as he became the first-ever star to achieve 100 victories in the promotion. Unfortunately, to do so, he battered Evil Uno and even continued his assault post-match, leading former AEW star Stu Grayson to threaten him directly.

While Moxley has gone up against most of The Dark Order across his AEW tenure, he's never had to deal with Grayson in a one-on-one match before. As one of the original members of the faction, Stu could prove to be a formidable challenge.

Grayson took to Twitter soon after witnessing Jon Moxley hold on to his Bulldog Choke despite already beating Evil Uno. Naturally, this upset the star, leading him to levy his threat.

"Mox not letting go of the choke is a b***h move. You'll pay for that," Grayson tweeted.

Jon Moxley currently has a far bigger fish to fry, as he'll have to face Hangman Page at AEW Revolution in a Texas Deathmatch. Could Grayson use the bout to interfere and possibly hand a victory over to Page? Fans will simply have to stay tuned.

Disco Inferno was also not very happy with Jon Moxley's match against Evil Uno

While many were excited to see The Purveyor of Violence go toe-to-toe with Evil Uno, WCW legend Disco Inferno questioned why the Dark Order star was featured in the main event.

The veteran promptly took to social media after the bout, praising AEW Dynamite as a whole but criticizing the main event.

"Dynamite was a decent show with some strong segments until the main event. You can't put a fat wrestler with t**s in the last segment and have him bleed profusely all over the place and think that is how you draw viewers. #AEWDynamite," Disco tweeted.

Jon Moxley might be considered the Heart and Soul of AEW by fans online, but he does have his fair share of detractors. But could they have a point when it comes to his utilization and presentation in AEW, or are they simply behind with what wrestling fans want?

