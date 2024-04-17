"You look like a p***" - Former WCW Champion loses his cool at Tony Khan for airing AEW All In footage (Exclusive)

A former WCW Champion has questioned Tony Khan's claims after the backstage footage from All In 2023 was aired on last week's AEW Dynamite. Vince Russo believes the footage proved Punk spoke the truth during his recent interview.

The chatter surrounding Tony Khan releasing the clip of CM Punk and Jack Perry's backstage fight from All In 2023 refuses to die down. Ever since the footage aired on AEW Dynamite, reactions have been pouring in about it. Vince Russo is the latest to chime in with his opinion on Sportskeeda's The Wrestling Outlaws.

The former WWE writer explained that Tony Khan's claim about his life being in danger at All In 2023 was quashed after the clip of the incident aired. He mentioned that since there was a considerable distance between Punk and Khan during the altercation, the latter's claims don't hold much ground.

"This is the time he [Tony Khan] was talking he was afraid for his life. Bro, Punk came within 5 feet of him, and the dude's behind the table at the guerilla position. So there was a table between him and Punk was at least six to ten feet away from him. So now on top of Punk telling the truth, oh my god, do you look like a p***," said Vince Russo. (15:30 - 16:00)

Check out the full video below:

Eric Bischoff doesn't think AEW could revive until Tony Khan was in charge

On the recent episode of his 83 Weeks podcast, Eric Bischoff expressed his disappointment over AEW showcasing the footage from All In 2023. The WWE legend went as far as to say that the promotion had no chance of reviving until Tony Khan was still at the helm of things as its booker and President.

"I mean, seriously, I'll normally get on here [and I'll try to point out from my perspective] a different approach for 'Dynamite' to take, perhaps a different approach for Tony Khan to take, but I'm at a loss. I don't think there's any hope. I honestly don't think there's any hope for AEW as long as Tony Khan's in charge," said Bischoff.

Expand Tweet

It'll be interesting to see if All Elite Wrestling would double down on taking shots at CM Punk or if it was a one-off thing that won't become a norm on TV.

Also watch:

If you take any quotes from this article, please embed the YouTube video and credit Sportskeeda Wrestling for transcription.

What makes Sting special? His first AEW opponent opens up RIGHT HERE.

Poll : Do you think Tony Khan made false claims about CM Punk? Yes No 0 votes View Discussion

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback