"You can't manage a clown car at this point" – WWE Legend blasts Tony Khan after recent controversies

A WWE Hall of Famer reflects on the alleged ongoing backstage drama in AEW, also taking a shot at Tony Khan, claiming he couldn't manage his promotion.

Over the past few weeks, there have been several rumors and reports regarding the backstage drama among the AEW roster. Multiple reports also claimed that CM Punk has taken authority backstage, and is causing chaos, with several wrestlers involved.

Meanwhile, former WCW president, Eric Bischoff, also had something to say regarding the current situation. While speaking on the Strictly Business podcast, Bischoff yet again fired shots at Tony Khan and criticized him for not being able to manage his own promotion and stop the alleged chaos.

"It's literally the inmates running the asylum at this point, and the entire company looks like a giant clown car filled with juvenile, unprofessional, self-absorbed children. Not all of them obviously, I don't want to cast such a broad net, but I've never seen anything like this before. Could you imagine if Tony Khan would have been able to buy WWE? You can't manage a clown car at this point." [H/T WrestlingINC]

Eric Bischoff thinks there is a lack of professionalism within AEW locker room and with Tony Khan

Back in the 1990s, Eric Bischoff used to manage one of the top wrestling promotions, WCW. During his time heading the promotion, several reports regarding top stars causing chaos backstage also used to circulate. The WWE Hall of Famer feels that the people backstage in AEW lack professionalism and can't keep things confidential.

"The lack of leadership, the lack of professionalism, is manifested by somebody [who] is talking to these outside news sites," said Bischoff. "This is internal business. This should be dealt with internally, and it's not. There are too many people talking outside of the office. This is, in my opinion, proprietary confidential information that shouldn't be shared with anybody." [H/T WrestlingINC]

Moreover, the alleged ongoing drama within Tony Khan's promotion continues to make headlines and there are new reports regarding the same everyday. Henceforth, only time will tell if the company's higher-ups will be able to settle things and keep things running smoothly.