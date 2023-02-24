"You at Mania would be amazing" - Fans call for Jade Cargill to join WWE after apparent deleted dig at her AEW booking

Jade Cargill, the AEW TBS Champion, has been making waves in the world of professional wrestling with her impressive 53-0 winning streak. Fans have taken notice of her dominating physique and in-ring talent.

Despite her impressive record, there have been some complaints about the credibility of the opponents she faces in AEW. Cargill herself seems to agree with this criticism. Her tweet suggests that she feels that the promotion is not doing enough to showcase her talents.

It appears that Cargill is unhappy with her current booking in AEW, as implied by a now-deleted tweet from her.

"They are fumbling the bag... heavy," Cargill wrote in the tweet.

The tweet suggests that she is not satisfied with the way she is being booked in the promotion.

Fans have taken to Twitter to share their thoughts on the matter, with many calling for Jade Cargill to join WWE. This could provide her with the platform she needs to showcase her skills and continue to grow her fan base.

Regardless of what happens next, it is clear that Jade Cargill is a rising star in the world of professional wrestling. Her combination of physical prowess and in-ring talent has captured the attention of fans, and it will be exciting to see where her career takes her next.

Wrestling veteran believes AEW star Jade Cargill's booking is still weak even after 50 matches

Jade Cargill's impressive undefeated streak in AEW has garnered attention and admiration from fans and peers. However, wrestling veteran Konnan recently expressed his concern about Cargill's booking in the promotion.

During a recent episode of Keepin' It 100, Konnan said that Cargill has become stale due to the lack of meaningful feuds in recent months.

“She needs to be in like a feud. She’s just running over everybody, she should have beaten this girl quicker. She needs to be in a feud, you know what I’m saying? She’s become redundant.” [20:43 onward]

As Cargill continues to climb the All Elite ladder, it will be interesting to see if Tony Khan takes note of these concerns and works to provide more engaging storylines for the talented wrestler.

What are your thoughts on Jade Cargill's undefeated streak? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section below.

